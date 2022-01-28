LITTLE VALLEY — An attempt by Cattaraugus County Legislature Minority Leader David Koch to express his concern over committee reassignments Wednesday led to a hasty adjournment.
Koch of Salamanca is the only Democrat on the 17-member county legislature. At the reorganization meeting two weeks ago, he criticized Republican legislators for refusing to enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask requirement.
At this week’s meeting, he learned the cost of calling out the Republican leadership on the mask mandate: He was removed from two high-profile committees — Public Works and Development and Agriculture — and demoted from Finance Committee vice chairman to a committee member.
“I got my hand slapped pretty hard,” Koch told the Times Herald Thursday. “I am really discouraged by the lack of respect for the whole institution of the legislature. It’s very easy to see why people are discouraged by government at all levels.
“I don’t want to start a war of words with these people,” he added. “I’m the only Democrat as it is.”
Koch, a 10-year legislative veteran, retained his seat on the Labor Relations Committee and a seat on the Finance Committee, although not vice chairman, which had been a gentlemen’s agreement for many years. He was given a seat on the Strategic Planning Committee County Operations/Public Safety Committee.
“I was trying to voice my opinion that there would be no minority caucus input on committees that spend millions of dollars on roads and economic development,” Koch said.
As he started speaking, Majority Whip Kelly Andreano, R-Olean, rose and said, “Point of order.” Majority Leader Michael Brisky, R-Franklinville, rose with a motion for adjournment, which was quickly seconded by Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda.
Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, used the gavel and said the meeting was adjourned.
“I’m sitting there asking myself, ‘What’s going on?’” Koch said. “Several legislators came up to me and asked what was going on.”
Koch explained that he “wanted it in the record that I was concerned with the committee appointments.” He tried to speak with VanRensselaer before the meeting, but the chairman was noncommittal, he said. “I was going to ask the chairman to reconsider.”
Koch said the hasty adjournment “was very well orchestrated. I think they wanted to shut me down. I was dumbfounded.”
At the Jan. 5 reorganization meeting, Koch accused Republican legislators of promoting their political agenda by not enforcing the state mask requirement at a time of a public health crisis with COVID-19 and the highly transmissible omicron variant.
VanRensselaer and Andreano did not return calls Thursday seeking comment.
Public Works Committee Chairman Richard Helmich, R-Delevan, said he was unaware that Koch had been replaced as committee vice chairman until he saw the committee assignments.
“I was wondering why,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting that.”
The list of committee assignments were emailed to the Times Herald by VanRensselaer’s office Thursday afternoon.
The committee chairmen are noted with *, the vice chairmen with **:
• County Operations/Public Safety: *Richard Klancer, **Joseph Boberg, Frank Higgins, Laurie Hunt, David Koch, Kip Morrow, Richard Smith.
• Development and Agrculture: *Norman Marsh, **Higgins, Don Benson, Andrew Burr, Hunt, Morrow, Smith.
• Finance: *Burr, **Marsh, Kelly Andreano, Michael Brisky, Higgins, Koch, Robert Parker.
• Human Services: *Andreano, **Richard Helmich, Burr, Morrow, Ginger Schroder, Smith, Joseph Snyder.
• Labor Relations: *Schroder, **Marsh, Helmich, Brisky, Koch.
• Public Works: *Helmich, **Benson, Brisky, Boberg, Morrow, Parker, Snyder.
• Strategic Planning: *Benson, **Parker, Andreano, Boberg, Brisky, Koch, Klancer.