Max Della Pia, the Democratic candidate in the special election in the 23rd Congressional District, and his Republican opponent Joe Sempolinski agree on one thing.
Tuesday’s special election and Republican primary held on the same day is confusing to voters.
Della Pia, the Tioga County Democratic chairman and Sempolinski, chairman of the Steuben County Republican Party, are running in the existing 11-county 23rd District to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning — about four months.
Della Pia will run in the November election in the new seven-county 23rd District, facing the winner of Tuesday’s Republican primary between Nicholas Langworthy and Carl Paladino.
The candidates in the special election have been criss-crossing the congressional district seeking votes. They met up Thursday night in Fredonia as they attended a debate sponsored by the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters.
'JOBS AND ECONOMIC RESILIENCY'
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel and president of Ithaca’s Racker Center, which assists people in three counties with special needs, said the two most talked about issues he’s hearing on the campaign trail are jobs and the economy and inflation.
“Jobs and economic resiliency are absolutely critical for our district,” Della Pia said. “We’ve been neglected for decades.” The bipartisan infrastructure bill “is going to be fantastic for our district.” The bill will fund training for local jobs and contains a multiplier effect.
“We need better roads, water and sewer," Della Pia said. "And COVID showed students absolutely need broadband instead of parking outside Walmart for a WiFi signal. Small businesses and farmers need it too. People can work from anywhere if they have broadband.”
And certainly people are concerned about inflation, “especially those on a fixed income who are watching their savings dwindle,” Della Pia said.
What can Congress do?
“We need to be energy independent,” he said. “We’re not going to flip a switch for green energy overnight. We need to be energy independent so we’re not held over a barrel by Venezuela and Saudi Arabia and the war in Ukraine.”
And President Joe Biden "doesn’t have an inflation switch,” Della Pia said. “We have to be careful tightening up money so we don’t bring on a recession.” A big part of the inflation we are seeing is brought on by supply chain issues, he added.
Think computer chips. The Inflation Reduction Act Biden signed earlier this week has provisions not only for chip development, but provisions for drilling more oil, Della Pia said, noting the U.S. has to be careful how fast it transitions to a green economy.
Can Congress address ways to curb gun violence without trampling the Second Amendment?
“After 32 years in the Air Force, I am not about to take peoples’ guns away,” Della Pia replied. He favors “universal background checks without exceptions — no loopholes including sales to family and at gun shows.” Anyone convicted of domestic abuse, is on the no fly list or has mental issues should not be permitted to own a gun. Due process involving a court should be involved as well.
Della Pia worries that large-capacity magazines that are illegal in New York can be purchased just miles over the line with Pennsylvania. “You also need to be able to secure a weapon. If it injures someone, (the owner) should be held accountable. It’s a public safety issue.” He also called for additional training for new gun owners.
Della Pia said one economic development project that could help all of Western New York is the completion of the proposed Route 219 Expressway through Cattaraugus County. It currently ends just south of the Erie/Cattaraugus County line. For decades, local officials have begged for the expressway.
“It’s been the road to nowhere for so long,” Della Pia said. “They’ve already made a significant investment building it that far.” From an economic development and safety standpoint “I would absolutely work for that.”
It’s part of an overall economic development program needed to bring Cattaraugus and Allegany counties out of the economic doldrums. “We need to invest in our workforce,” Della Pia said. “If we want to draw people here to set up world class businesses, we need to invest in our workforce.”
Would Della Pia support legislation in Congress to codify the Roe v. Wade decision the Supreme Court overturned in May?
“It’s troubling to see one Supreme Court justice lay out a roadmap of issues he’d like to change,” Della Pia said of Justice Clarence Thomas. “That’s not the function of the Supreme Court.”
Other issues Thomas hinted at changing include same sex marriage and contraceptives. Della Pia, who has a daughter who is transgender, said, “To me, it’s personal. Just let people live their lives and pursue their dreams. Accept them for who they are.”
Why should voters vote for Della Pia? “Look at what I’ve done and why I do it. I’ve always been service-oriented. Service gives life purpose.” His parents were World War II veterans.
Della Pia said his leadership qualities were on full display when he commanded a wing of the New York Air National Guard with a $93 million annual budget and hundreds of personnel under him.
Della Pia noted that if elected in the special election, he will have four months seniority over other congressional candidates. This would give him a leg up in committee assignments in the next Congress if he is elected.
GAS AND FOOD PRICES
Sempolimnski, a former district director for Reed, said he would be able to step in and represent the congressional district from Day 1.
With the district being one of the reddest in New York, he’s hoping for a good voter turnout — including some fallout from the Republican congressional primary between Langworthy and Paladino.
The top concern voters are talking about is inflation, Sempolinski said. Gas and food prices, mostly. It hurts the regular person and puts a strain on senior citizens on a fixed income and single parents. “Those are the things people worry about when their money doesn’t go as far as it used to.”
The second concern Sempolinski said he hears about most is crime and state bail reform. “People want to be safe. They want a candidate who is going to support police and law and order.”
What would Sempolinski do if elected to address voters’ top concerns?
Sempolinski said analysis he’s seen of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed with Democrats’ votes alone, showed at best a slight reduction in a few years — or the IRA bill signed by Biden could "make it worse.”
The bill also authorizes thousands of new IRS agents “when we need to spend less," he said. "My opponent said he would have voted for it.” Sempolinski added that it was “inevitable (the IRS) will go after the middle class” despite Democrats’ assurances that the new agents will work to make sure the wealthy and big corporations pay their share of federal taxes.
Sempolinski said there are things Congress can do about gun violence, “but not going after citizens’ constitutional rights. We need to, as a Congress and as a society, to focus on the root cause of these horrific incidents.” It is people “with mental health issues who have fallen through the cracks and who follow online rabbit holes of hate” who are responsible for these shooting incidents, he said.
Sempolinski said he is “a longtime supporter of Route 219,” going back to when he was district director for Reed. He recalled being at the ribbon-cutting for the section of Route 219 south of Springville that opened more than 10 years ago. "It's in the interest of everyone in Western New York,” he added, noting that most major employers in region support the expressway plan.
“It connects them to the broader world they need to get their goods to market," he said.
How are Cattaraugus and Allegany counties going to be able to promote themselves and develop their economies?
“It’s the most beautiful place in the world,” Sempolinski said. “If we can get people to come here to see our quality of life, the educational institutions we have, they will come.”
Competition with neighboring Pennsylvania is another issue for New York employers. “At the federal level, there needs to be a good, broad economic policy that empowers people to take risks and to grow,” Sempolinski said. The starkest reaction to the lack of economic opportunity is “despair and poverty.”
As to whether Congress should codify Roe v. Wade after the Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old decision, Sempolinski replied, “I am pro-life and I do not support codifying Roe v. Wade. There are places we can come together on this,” Sempolinski said, pointing out his daughter has Down syndrome.
Sempolinski said he favors “increasing support we give to women and prenatal care, to put mothers in a position where they are supported.”
Why should voters cast their ballot in the special election for Sempolinski?
“I am one of them,” he replied, referring to the people. “I have spent my entire career working in the old 23rd, helping people deal with federal issues. I’ve been in every nook and cranny of the district. I am able to hit the ground running with the aim of making the best time of this (short) term.”
Sempolinski added: “It would be the honor of a lifetime” to represent the district — even if it’s only for four months.