FRANKLINVILLE — Max Della Pia is running in two elections in the 23rd Congressional District.
A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Tioga County, Della Pia is running in the Aug. 23 special election against Republican Joe Sempolinski to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who resigned in May.
Della Pia is also running in the November election against the winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary — Carl Paladino, the Buffalo developer and former gubernatorial candidate, and Nicholas Langworthy, the state GOP chairman.
Della Pia has been criss-crossing the 11 counties of the current 23rd Congressional District as well as the seven counties in the new 23rd District for weeks where he is looking for contributions, votes and volunteers.
Saturday night, Della Pia attended a fundraiser at the Franklinville VFW.
“I need money and I need volunteers for the campaign,” he told the crowd. “We already have people stepping up calling voters and going door to door.”
Della Pia ran second in a crowded Democratic primary four years ago for the 23rd District seat which was won by Tracy Mitrano. This is his second campaign at which he is criss-crossing the Southern Tier District — and now Erie County, which was added to the 23rd in the recent court redistricting.
“I think I’ve been to five county fairs so far,” said Della Pia in an interview with the Times Herald after Satuday’s fundraiser.
He said he’s found “a lot of frustration in government where we can’t get anything done.”
The “only reason I’m running is public service,” said the retired Air Force officer. “We’ve gone too long without talking to each other. Without talking it is hard to move forward. It’s amazing what you can get done when you don’t care who gets the credit.
“It’s all about public service for me,” he said. “I’ll do the best job I can for everyone.”
Della Pia said it was confusing with both the Republican primary for the November election and the special election to fill Reed’s seat until the end of the year.
Despite a wide Republican majority in the current 23rd Congressional District, Della Pia is pushing for a win in the special election to help propel him to a win in November. His opponent, Sempolinski, is Steuben County GOP chairman and a former Reed aide.
Della Pia said he met Langworthy when both were attending the recent Wellsville Balloon Rally parade. Della Pia said Langworthy noted he never thought he’d be described as the moderate Republican in a primary race.
What about the issues? What are voters’ concerns?
Della Pia said there is a good amount of frustration over inflation and voters are “blaming it on the guy in the White House” at a time of global inflation and high energy prices brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden, he noted, is pumping 1 million barrels of oil a day from the U.S. Strategic Reserve to help push prices down.
The state and counties have limited gasoline taxes, but the price did not come down as it should have, Della Pia said, suggesting oil companies have kept their prices high. They have no incentive to increase production, he added, while maintaining that the U.S. should be “energy independent.”
Della Pia said he has found “a lot of folks are angry” at the Supreme Court’s overturning the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion. “One woman told me she fought this fight 50 years ago ‘when I was a kid.’”
Della Pia said, “There’s no logic behind (the SCOTUS decision). It is a single-minded attempt (to outlaw abortion) — well-orchestrated and well-financed.” He added that some of the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Rov v. Wade “were not fully truthful at their confirmation hearings.”
The Democratic candidate said that Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, “demonstrated some courage” when he said he’d support an assault weapons ban in Congress after the racist killings of 10 Black people in a Buffalo supermarket in May, followed a week later by the killing of 19 elementary students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Jacobs’ withdrawal from the GOP primary race in the new 23rd District days later “showed what a hyper-partisan period we’re in when a person can be excommunicated from a political party.”
He added: “It’s kind of a sad commentary. We need to start talking to each other and choose the things we can agree on. I think it will take a change in the type of candidate we vote for.”
Della Pia said instead of money, power, greed or ego, his parents taught him “one should be motivated by service.”
He said the new 23rd District, which includes Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung and Schuyler counties, faces the same needs as the present 23rd, which stretches further east, but does not include Erie County.
“I’m very concerned about rural health care,” Della Pia said, indicating that would be a priority for him if he’s elected.