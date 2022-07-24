FRANKLINVILLE — Max Della Pia is running in two elections in the 23rd Congressional District.

A retired Air Force lieutenant colonel from Tioga County, Della Pia is running in the Aug. 23 special election against Republican Joe Sempolinski to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who resigned in May.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social