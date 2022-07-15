Max Della Pia, the Democratic and Working Families Party candidate in the 23rd Congressional District special election Aug. 23 has been endorsed by United Auto Workers Union Region 9.
“It is an honor to have the endorsement of the UAW,” Della Pia, a retired Air Force officer from Tioga County.
“Unions provide hope for restoring the middle class,” he said. “Many of the things they have accomplished over the years are taken for granted.”
Della Pia said, “The health, safety, and the ability for the middle class to not only work in a safe environment but also to plan for a retirement, send their kids to college, and have healthcare is aided by unions. They are under attack and it is important that we support everyone’s opportunity to organize if they want to without obstruction or using unfair tactics to undermine their efforts.”