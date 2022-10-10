OLEAN — Democratic congressional candidate Max Della Pia met with Cattaraugus County Democrats and other voters while in Olean Saturday for the final Strolean of 2022.
He attended the dedication of the new mural at SUNY Jamestown Community College and later went to the Fall Festival in Ellicottville.
“I walked around talking to folks,” Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel, told the Times Herald. “They have the same concerns about our democracy that I do.”
In addition, Della Pia heard from voters “wanting their representatives to talk to each other and make things happen for the good of the country. That’s why I’m running.”
Others talked about healthcare being so expensive. “They are concerned about being able to afford it and have access to healthcare,” said Della Pia, who retired from the Air Force after 32 years. “It would be good to have healthcare for everyone.”
Della Pia expressed disappointment there would be only one debate with his opponent, state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy — Oct. 18 — sponsored by WIVB-TV in Buffalo.
Della Pia said the Langworthy campaign would not agree to any additional debates and he dismissed charges from the Langworthy camp that it was the Democrat who resisted more debates.
The Times Herald had asked Della Pia to participate in a debate in Olean, which he agreed to. A Langworthy campaign spokesman said their schedule was full when asked.
Della Pia, who debated Rep. Joe Sempolinski in a debate hosted by the Chautauqua County League of Women Voters in the special election to fill former Rep. Tom Reed’s seat until Dec. 31, said Langworthy’s campaign did not respond to the LWV's invitation.
Della Pia said many women he spoke with over the weekend expressed concern that if Republicans take over in Congress that women could lose access to health services including abortion after the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Della Pia also expressed concern that Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., are pushing to have the Social Security and Medicare programs reauthorized every one to five years.
“I can’t imaging how cruel it is to someone who depends solely on Social Security to hear that,” Della Pia said. “They would wonder every year if they were going to have money for rent and medicine.”
While Langworthy has not expressed support for either proposal, Della Pia noted, “The person I am running against is supportive of the GOP right down the line.”
Della Pia said Langworthy “is going to depend on registration, while I’m trying to get my message out by spending part of a day with folks in Olean and dedication of the mural. Then I went to Ellicottville. On Sunday I went to Clarence for the Great Pumpkin event.”
He said, “I got to talk to a lot of folks. There are a lot of young families that have concerns too. I ask them what’s on their mind and encourage them to vote. There are so many issues on the ballot and implications for the future — including democracy.” ”
Della Pia said, “I owe it to the country to try and change the trajectory of our democracy. I spent 32 years in the Air Force where I was a wing commander with hundreds of men and women under my command. My management style is team building and mutual respect. I will bring this to Congress.”
Della Pia sees a pathway to victory despite the registration in the new seven-county 23rd Congressional District.
In the special election, he said he got within 6 points and 4,000 votes of defeating Sempolinski, R-Canisteo.
And that’s with a lot of Republican money driving voter turnout — including $1 million in independent “dark money” donations for Langworthy, Della Pia said. Voter turnout for the special election was only about 20%. “I was probably outspent 30-1,” he said.
The key is voter turnout, Della Pia declared. Republicans outnumber Democrats 200,945 to 165,215 in. the 23rd, but there are 119,751 independents who are not affiliated with any party.
“It’s possible,” Della Pia said. “I think we have a good chance. “People who say their vote doesn’t count aren’t watching. If we elect (Langworthy), we’ll never see him. He’s too busy to answer questions from voters.”