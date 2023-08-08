LITTLE VALLEY — A Delevan man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to two years in state prison for his conviction of attempted failure to register as a sex offender.
Cassey Gilcrease, 38, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incident occurred on April 15, 2021, in the town of Yorkshire when the defendant failed to notify the New York State Sex Offender Registry within 10 days of moving to a new address when he was required to do so.
A Jamestown man, David F. Burkhart, 30, was sentenced to three years’ probation and 60 days in the Cattaraugus County Jail, for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred on Jan. 18, 2021 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance.
IN OTHER CASES:
Randy White, 38, of Salamanca, was sentenced to one year in the county jail for his conviction of third-degree assault.
The incident occurred June 18, 2022, in the town of Coldspring when the defendant, with intent to cause serious physical injury to a person who is 65 years of age or older, caused serious physical injury to the person. White is more than 10 years younger than his victim.
Mary Erhart, 43, no address listed, upon successful completion of Drug Treatment Court, was sentenced to a two-year term of probation and restitution for her conviction to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred May 3, 2019, in the city of Olean when she knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance.
Jacob White, 30, of Salamanca, was sentenced to a one- year conditional discharge for his conviction of second-degree attempted obstruction of governmental administration.
The incident occurred on June 18, 2022, in the town of Coldspring when the defendant acted jointly with another person and attempted to intentionally obstruct a governmental function and prevented a public servant from performing an official function.
Frederick Galbreath, 50, of Olean, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The alleged incident occurred June 16, 2022, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing methamphetamine. The case was adjourned for motions.
Amy Marie Phipps-Rivera, 48, of Olean, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred July 18, 2022 in the city of Olean, when the defendant possessed one or more preparations, compounds, mixtures or substances containing a narcotic drug weighing one-eight of an ounce or more. Sentencing is scheduled Oct. 16.
Matthew Walters, 23, of Franklinville, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary. The incident occurred March 26-29, 2022, in the town of Franklinville when the defendant knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in a building, with intent to commit a crime. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.
Steven Derk, 29, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny.
The incident occurred on March 21 in the town of Little Valley when the defendant knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in a building and stole property. Sentencing is set for Oct. 2.