ELDRED — World War II took a combined effort from the Allied Forces for victory.
Next week, the Eldred World War II Museum is dedicating a special display in recognition of that fact — British Cap Badges from the Society for Military History in Canada.
Jesse Case, executive director of the Eldred museum, explained, “The gentleman, Craig Felker, came and visited and toured the museum and asked us if we would be interested in some items they had.”
Felker is the executive director for the Society for Military History in Canada.
Of course, Case said yes, and the project grew from there.
“The museum is honored to have received this collection of 212 badges of which 189 are on display and dedicated to the valor and sacrifice of the men and women of the British Empire during WWII,” Case said.
He explained the dedication, which is at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, will be followed by tea and a tour. The ceremony is the opening celebration event for the museum’s 25th anniversary, themed “Women and Canada at War.”
“It’s 25-plus-one,” Case said. “We had to wait a year for our Canadian friends to be able to come back across the border. The Museum opened on Memorial Day, 1996.”
The theme for the year is based on the area women who worked at the munitions plant assembling line, providing arms for the British before and after America became involved in the war.
Honored guests for the dedication include Felker and Steve Waldron, curator for the 31 Service Battalion Museum, Hamilton, Ontario; David Smith and Andrew Smith, both Living Historians and Volunteers, 31 Service Battalion Museum; Rep. Martin Causer, R-Turtlepoint; Zack Ankeny, representative for Sen. Cris Dush, R-Brookville; Alvin Loveless, director for McKean County Veterans Affairs; and Andrew Lathrop, Mayor of Eldred Borough.
“We’re emphasizing Canada as part of the British Empire,” Case said, adding that being friends with Canadian museums has helped with reciprocal education and exhibits.