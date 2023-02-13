The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says the second year of a pilot program allowing mentored 12- and 13-year-old hunters to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow show youth hunters enjoyed another successful and well-attended season afield.
Last fall, more than 9,400 12-and 13-year-old hunters, representing nearly 9,200 families, were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow and youth hunters submitted more than 1,800 deer harvest reports.
“Once again, DEC is hearing from families across the state who were thrilled to share their traditions of hunting and wildlife conservation with younger family members,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “DEC’s review of data collected also shows youth hunters followed safety guidelines and showed both respect for wildlife and their fellow hunters while afield. I’m proud to see that New York’s environment is in good hands with this next generation of environmental stewards.”
DEC conducted a post-hunting survey that found 82% of youth hunters and 87% of their adult mentors were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience. Additionally, no hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations involving 12- and 13-year-old hunters occurred during the first two years of the pilot program.
In 2021, legislation authorized 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of the state under a three-year pilot program. The law required DEC to analyze results of the pilot program each year and report its findings back to the State Legislature.
DEC tracked participation, satisfaction, deer harvest, and safety compliance in the pilot program, and submitted a report to the New York State Legislature sharing its findings from the 2022-23 hunting season and recommendations for future actions.