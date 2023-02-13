The New York Department of Environmental Conservation says the second year of a pilot program allowing mentored 12- and 13-year-old hunters to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow show youth hunters enjoyed another successful and well-attended season afield.

Last fall, more than 9,400 12-and 13-year-old hunters, representing nearly 9,200 families, were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow and youth hunters submitted more than 1,800 deer harvest reports.

