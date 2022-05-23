The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said Monday that spraying for the invasive spongy moth — formerly known as gypsy moth — is underway in Allegany State Park and five state forests.
The DEC indicated that treatments will take place through May 31, weather permitting. The priority areas chosen already suffered spongy moth defoliation for multiple years and are expected to have another high level of infestation this year according to survey efforts conducted by DEC regional staff.
In particular, many oak trees throughout the state park were all but stripped of their leaves in the summer of 2021. South Valley State Forest, which is west of the Allegheny Reservoir in Cattaraugus County, will also be sprayed.
In Allegany County, Coyle State Forest, which is northwest of Belmont, and Rush Creek State Forest, which is near the Hanging Bog State Game Management Area, will be treated, as will Sonyea State Forest in Livingston County.
“New York’s forest ecosystems provide critical habitat for a wide array of species while also providing a place for people to live and play,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. “These treatments, developed using sound science, will help DEC protect some of New York’s most vulnerable forests from the invasive pest spongy moth, which has been defoliating trees all across New York state for multiple years.”
DEC Forester Rob Cole said that among considerations in choosing treatment areas were the protection of endangered moth species in Allegany State Park.
The DEC reported that the treatment being used is Gypchek, a biopesticide produced from a naturally occurring nucleopolyhedrosis virus, or NPV, that only affects spongy moth larvae. According to research by the U.S. Forest Service, Gypchek is not related to any human or mammalian viruses and is only distantly related to other insect viruses, therefore it has no negative effect on wildlife, plants or people.
For more information about spongy moth, including control options, visit the DEC’s spongy moth webpage.