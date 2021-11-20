ALLEGANY — Two years to the day after the explosion of a West Branch Road home, the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued a report Thursday that suggests nearby oil drilling “most likely” led to combustible methane migrating into the home’s basement, leading to the blast.
The 451-page report concludes that methane from adjacent Dimes Energy oil operations apparently entered the aquifer and the water well of Ron and Betty Jo Volz at 3699 West Branch Road.
The gas then entered a conduit into the basement that held water pump components and was ignited shortly after family members left the home on Nov. 18, 2019, the Cattaraugus County Fire Investigation Team concluded.
A written statement from the DEC Region 9 offices in Buffalo said, “DEC’s extensive investigation could not identify a single definitive cause, but determined it was likely a combination of factors that led the gas to migrate into the Volz’s residence. These factors include the over-pressuring of shallow formations (following oil well stimulation and during oil well production) and the configuration and hook-up of the water well at the property owners’ home.”
DEC spokesman T.J. Pignataro also said, “In addition to other actions already taken by DEC since November 2019 to ensure oil and gas well drillers and permittees operate in compliance with the State’s stringent requirements, DEC provided numerous recommendations in this report that can be applied on a site-specific basis.”
He said DEC “will continue to provide stringent oversight over oil and gas operations across the state to ensure full compliance with the laws and regulations in place to protect public health, safety, and the environment.”
MEANWHILE, one attorney involved in a lawsuit against Dimes Energy and a Bolivar well drilling company on behalf of Erie Insurance Co., which insured the Volzes’ home and its contents, said the report helps his cases despite DEC not “definitively” stating the cause.
“We are pleased the NYSDEC has finally issued its final report on the second anniversary of this tragedy,” said Albany attorney Daniel Coffey, who is representing the insurance company. “The report confirms what was already known: that drilling operations of Dimes combined with an improperly capped well is the most likely cause of the Volz house explosion.”
Attorney Richard Lippes of Buffalo, who represents the Volzes, said in filing the lawsuit, “it always appeared logical that Dimes well drilling operations were the cause of the gas intrusion and explosion of the Volz home. The water in the Volz water well had been clean and potable for years until Dimes started (drilling) their wells.”
While the report was not as definitive as Lippes would have liked it to be, he said it still confirms after a lengthy investigation by independent government sources that Dimes’ gas drilling was the most likely source of gas intrusion into the Volz water well that led to the explosion.
“I can only hope that the situation will be remediated so that explosions do not reoccur in other neighborhood wells,” the attorney said.
ERIC FIRKEL, attorney for Dimes Energy, also commented on the DEC report, saying, “Even after their exhaustive investigation, there is no evidence proving Dimes’ drilling operations caused the Volz incident. The DEC report makes no definitive conclusions after examining nine possible causes. We disagree that the most likely cause of the Volz incident was over-pressuring of shallow formations following oil well stimulation.”
Firkel said the Volz water well was not up to code for wells constructed in New York state today.
“Today, wells are required to be vented above ground,” he said. “The Volz well was completely underground. Venting water wells can eliminate the danger of methane build-up.
“We have a great deal of sympathy for the Volz family, and we are happy that no one was harmed; we hope that this incident will raise awareness of those in historic oil and gas production areas to bring their water wells safer and up to current building codes,” Firkel said.
“We also applaud the DEC on adopting new regulations going forward to make oil and gas production in New York State as safe as possible going forward,” Firkel said. “We have already implemented water testing in all areas we drill prior to commencement of drilling operations, and after the wells are completed. We hope to continue working with the DEC and local residents for many years to come.”
The Volzes’ complaint against Dimes Energy seeks $1 million.
Ron Volz told the Times Herald Friday night he hadn’t seen the report yet and would comment after speaking with his attorney and reading the report.
THE FIRE INVESTIGATION team found the explosion originated in the basement and investigators ruled out natural causes. Their report notes Ron Volz had complained of cloudy water that smelled. A water service had collected a water sample days before. When the investigators uncovered the water well, which was about 20 feet from the home, a device alerted them to the presence of a combustible gas. A 6-inch conduit for the water pump went to the house.
Since the walls of the foundation were collapsed inward by the blast, the team assumed the presence of gas was also outside of the structure and migrated in.
“In the opinion of fire investigators, the fuel was combustible gas vapors from the ground that came up around the well casing, into the well pit, and was not able to vent into the atmosphere due to (the) concrete pad on top and a concrete porch,” the report states. “Gas could migrate through the stone backfill and the 6-inch metal conduit for the water pipe lines into the basement. Those vapors found an ignition source in the basement and ignited.”
DEC investigators, led by Paul Giachetti of the Avon office of the Division of Mineral Resources, issued a draft report that was finalized by others in the agency and made public on Thursday.
The investigation discounted four possible causes of the explosion and determined four others were unlikely, “leaving over-pressuring of shallow formations following oil well stimulation and oil well production at current oil well openings as the most likely of the known possible causes.”
The report states, “The inundation of gas that led to the house explosion followed by the dissipation and absence of gas within a few months of the incident is symptomatic of over-pressuring one or more shallow formations ... and subsequent migration of gas into the aquifer through one or more historical wells or other conduits.
“This possible scenario provides the gas source and mechanism for gas migration from one or more production wells into a conduit, the aquifer, and ultimately into the Volzes’ water well.”
The executive summary of the DEC report concludes: “While the (above) scenario — over-pressuring of one or more shallow formations — is the most likely of the known possible causes, NYSDEC could not determine or provide a definitive cause or conduit for the gas migration as a result of this investigation.”
Soon after the explosion two years ago, DEC suspended Dimes Energy operations in the area as the investigation got underway.
DEC INSPECTORS inspectors cited Dimes Energy for 160 violations and fined the company $79,000 after inspecting more than 200 oil wells and related facilities such as storage tanks.
The violations included leaky oil wells, crude oil on the ground, inadequate identification of wells and tanks, failure to remove pit fluids and cuttings from well sites, excessive sediment and erosion violations and excessive vegetation and debris at well sites.
Dimes paid $17,500 of the fines and agreed to comply with the consent order and fix the violations. If the company fails to abide by the order, it will be required to pay the amount of the fines suspended by DEC.
Volz said on Thursday that “The Good Lord was watching over us” when the family left the home before the explosion that leveled their home. Their 12-year-old dog Hemi, who survived the explosion, lives with the Volzes at their home in the village of Allegany.