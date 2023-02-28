One person was killed in a hunting-related shooting incident and four others died after falling from elevated positions in 2022, state officials reported — tying 2021 as the safest year on record.

Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Monday that nine shooting incidents were reported overall — four involving a hunter shooting another person, and five were self-inflicted. The only reported fatality was on May 12, when a 76-year-old hunter in Schoharie County was turkey hunting from a tree stand and unintentionally discharged their firearm, striking themself in the hand and head. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 30 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield.

