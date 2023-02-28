One person was killed in a hunting-related shooting incident and four others died after falling from elevated positions in 2022, state officials reported — tying 2021 as the safest year on record.
Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos announced Monday that nine shooting incidents were reported overall — four involving a hunter shooting another person, and five were self-inflicted. The only reported fatality was on May 12, when a 76-year-old hunter in Schoharie County was turkey hunting from a tree stand and unintentionally discharged their firearm, striking themself in the hand and head. All identified shooters were experienced hunters with an average of 30 years of hunting experience, emphasizing the need for all hunters to remain vigilant when heading afield.
“It’s clear from these findings that the vast majority of New York hunters follow the State’s stringent safety guidelines and do their part to ensure a safe and enjoyable season,” Seggos said. “This record year for safety is a testament to the DEC expert staff, volunteers, and local hunting clubs that work collaboratively to teach safety to hunters of all ages. I commend their efforts and for all hunters who safely and responsibly contributed to our conservation efforts this season.”
This year’s injuries included five while hunting for deer, the fatality while hunting spring turkey, and one injury while hunting for fox and coyote, waterfowl, and all other animals. Five of the injuries were from rifles, three from shotguns and one from a crossbow.
One injury was reported in the area. On Nov. 24, an 18-year-old victim unintentionally shot themself while riding as a passenger on an ATV.
Officials said that each incident that occurred could have been prevented if those involved followed the proper hunting safety rules.
All first-time hunters, bowhunters, and trappers must successfully complete a hunter, bowhunter, or trapper education safety course before being eligible to purchase a hunting or trapping license or bowhunting privilege. DEC-trained and certified volunteer instructors have taught hunters and trappers to be safe, responsible, and ethical since 1949.
Recently, DEC announced the results of the second year of a pilot program allowing mentored 12- and 13-year-old hunters, which may be found at www.dec.ny.gov/press/127130.html, to harvest deer with a firearm or crossbow. The results showed youth big game hunters enjoyed another safe, successful, and well-attended season afield. Learn more about DEC’s Hunter Education Program at /www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7860.html.
DEC encourages hunters to remember the primary rules of hunter safety:
- Treat every firearm as if it were loaded;
- Control the muzzle, keep it pointed in a safe direction;
- Identify your target and what lies beyond;
- Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire; and
- Wear hunter orange and pink.
By comparison, the average number of hunting-related shooting incidents was over 125 a year in the 1960s, steadily declining as hunter education efforts have increased.
DEC OFFICIALS ALSO also reported 13 Elevated Hunting Incidents — previously referred to as tree stand incidents — and four led to fatalities. Officials stressed that EHIs are underreported. There are no legal mandates to report. None of the injuries or fatalities were reported in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties.
Only two of the 13 hunters involved were wearing a safety harness. Tree-stand safety is integrated into DEC’s hunter education course because those incidents have become a major cause of hunting-related injuries. The proper use of tree-stands and tree-stand safety equipment will help prevent injuries and fatalities. Used correctly, a full body harness and a lifeline keep hunters connected from the time they leave the ground to the moment they get back down.
Most tree-stand incidents are preventable when hunters follow the “ABCs” of tree stand safety:
- Always inspect the tree stand before every use;
- Buckle full body harness securely every time; and
- Connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground.
A video showing the proper way to climb into and out of a tree stand can be viewed on DEC’s YouTube channel. More information is available on the DEC’s website.