"Gender Queer: A Memoir"

"Gender Queer: A Memoir" is a graphic novel by author/illustrator Maia Kobabe.

WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Board of Education finds itself facing a challenge that school boards from Maine to Texas have faced: calls to ban a book from a school library.

Two parents, Chad Tronetti and Luke Tronetti, object to the presence of the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" in the school library, alleging that if they possessed such sexually explicit material in their homes and distributed it to children, they could face criminal charges.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social