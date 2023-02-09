WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Board of Education finds itself facing a challenge that school boards from Maine to Texas have faced: calls to ban a book from a school library.
Two parents, Chad Tronetti and Luke Tronetti, object to the presence of the book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" in the school library, alleging that if they possessed such sexually explicit material in their homes and distributed it to children, they could face criminal charges.
“Perverts in the school can give this book to whoever they want,” said Chad Tronetti during the board's Tuesday meeting, while claiming that after talking to Superintendent David Foster the book isn’t going to be removed from the secondary school library.
He urged the board to fire Foster and asserted that he would be at every meeting and may press a legal case until something is done about the book and others that may be similar.
Luke Tronetti demanded to know if the book was vetted before being shelved in the school's library.
Board members did not respond specifically to the Tronettis' comments, but noted that book choices for the district are left to library staff.
"Gender Queer: A Memoir" by author/illustrator Maia Kobabe is a graphic novel printed in 2019 that recounts Kobabe's journey from adolescence to adulthood and her exploration of gender identity and sexuality. It contains graphic sexual passages and sexually explicit drawings and artwork, some based on traditional Greek works of art.
While Foster said that the book has been approved for high school libraries by the state Department of Education, he didn’t comment and instead offered the board’s approved library policy. He did, however, take time to thank Episcopal Rev. Carol Stewart for speaking up at the meeting.
Dressed in her religious trappings, Stewart thanked the board, saying, “I want to congratulate you for your attention to inclusion. You are giving children the opportunity to know that they are not the only ones. There are many who are lost. You are doing a fine job and I wanted to let you know it.”
In 2020, "Gender Queer" was one of 10 books to receive an Alex Award from the American Library Association for "books written for adults that have special appeal to young adults ages 12 through 18." The same year, the book was a finalist for the Stonewall Book Award for non-fiction. These awards led to the book becoming more widely available in school libraries, according to the library association.
Parental concern surfaced. In September 2021 a parent challenged the Fairfax County, Va., board of education at a meeting and demanded the book be banned. Similar protests were raised in school districts in Maine, South Carolina, Florida and Texas.
Writing in Mother Jones magazine, Stephanie Mencimar wrote, “The inclusion of 'Gender Queer' in American public libraries and particularly school libraries has been the subject of numerous challenges beginning in 2021, with objections focusing on a handful of sexually explicit illustrations.” She argues, “critics of the book have misrepresented the book as pornographic by focusing on a small number of explicit illustrations, which are generally presented without context.”
According to the American Library Association, "Gender Queer: A Memoir" was the most banned book in 2021 and 2022.
Moms for Liberty, a conservative group founded in Florida and with chapters around the country, has been leading school board debates about the book and other books with LGBTQ+ themes. On the other side, Defense of Democracy was formed in New York and has since spread to eight states; along with the American Civil Liberties Union, the group cites the banning of the book as a violation of the First Amendment and “discriminatory."
In Texas one incident of banning the book is under federal investigation.