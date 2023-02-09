Weather Alert

...Strong to Potentially Damaging Winds Expected Tonight... A strong cold front will plow across the western counties of New York between 8 and 10 PM EST. While winds have already started to increase ahead of this front...the highest gusts of roughly 60 mph are forecast to take place with the actual frontal passage...then ramp back up for a more extended period between midnight and 4 AM EST. Keep in mind that winds will average 20 to 40 mph for much of the overnight. While our area has experienced stronger winds in similar scenarios... a big concern is the mainly thawed surface. This will combine with a nearly one inch of rain from earlier today to make many shallow rooted trees more prone to being uprooted. This will especially be the case across the Niagara Frontier. Winds will gradually subside towards daybreak Friday morning... generally after 5 AM. Up through that time...widespread power outages will be possible. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.