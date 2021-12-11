Dean of town supervisors, Keis stepping down in Mansfield

MANSFIELD — After more than 32 years, Mansfield Supervisor Robert C. Keis Sr. is stepping down from the post at the end of the month.
Keis was first elected in 1983 after defeating incumbent Supervisor Fred Telaak in a Republican primary that year. He stepped down for a couple of terms in the early 1990s and was re-appointed four years later after then-supervisor Dan Pawlowski resigned.
“I’ve calculated it down to 32 years and five months,” Keis said of his public service.
The dean of Cattaraugus County supervisors from his length of service, Keis formed the Cattaraugus County Supervisors Association when he was first elected.
“I was looking for help and guidance from other experienced supervisors,” Keis said Friday.
One of the group’s first issues involved county legislators proposing chargebacks to towns for refuse costs. The towns were opposed to the plan and prevailed. Over the years, the town supervisors association “has been extremely beneficial,” he said
The supervisors elected Keis the first president of the group, a post he held for eight years before stepping down. He was elected president again and has served in that post for the past 12 years.
Keis’ first days as supervisor were “pre-computer. We did everything in longhand.” It was also before the Elliocttville-related housing boom in Mansfield. “We had a pretty small tax base,” he explained. “We were a residential farming community.”
Now, there are seven-figure homes in the corner of the town near Ellicottville.
Keis helped bring town government into the computer age. He built a new town hall in 2009 and replaced the town highway barn that burned in 2012. By serving as general contractor on both projects, he was able to save the town almost $500,000.
“I’m leaving the town with money in the bank,” Keis said. The buildings are paid off and there’s a surplus in the fund balance. The town is still paying off some of he highway equipment.
The Ellicottville-area building boom also helped bring about zoning and planning into the town, Keis said. As supervisor, he argued in 1987 that the town needed zoning laws and a town planning board to protect the properties and farms in Mansfield.
“I’ve tried to tie up loose ends before I go,” Keis said. “We just updated our comprehensive plan last mointh and the planning board is updating the zoning.”
Keis retired nine years ago at 61 from a precious metals refinery in Buffalo where he was operations manager. He worked as a chemist at Kodak in Rochester for 12 years starting back in the 1970s, but returned to Mansfield to raise a family with his wife, Kelly.
Keis plans to continue as chairman of the Cattaraugus County Republican Party, a post he’s held since 2014 when he succeeded Paula Snyder. “I enjoy it,” he said. “I’d like continue doing it.”
Keis was particularly proud after Republicans swept 16 of the 17 county legislature seats in the last election. There is only one countywide office held by a Democrat: County Clerk Alan Bernstein.
Keis also wears other hats. He is a longtime member of the Southern Tier West Planning and Development Board, the Southern Tier Extension Railroad and Cattaraugus County Planning Board.
Like other county residents, Keis and his wife have grown weary of Western New York winters and enjoy spending some time in Florida. ‘That’s my biggest complaint,” he smiles. “I want to get out of the gloomy Western New York winter.”