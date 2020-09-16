OLEAN — Deadlines are coming up for several Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce functions.
The deadline to sign up for the 10th Annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge is Monday, Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials said. While registration is open past that date at the same $22 cost, late arrivals may not receive a challenge promotional item depending on availability.
The Challenge Run/Walk will be held virtually this year due to the global pandemic, with participants covering their course at their own pace between Oct. 1 and 8.
Hundreds have already signed up for the annual event.
“Registrations are going strong: CA BOCES with 56; Community Bank NA with 24; Intandem with 71; Olean Medical Group 22; and Siemens at 41 participants,” said Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager.
“I challenge employers and businesses to encourage their employees to participate by walking or running during their lunch breaks in groups of six or less, to compete while social distancing,” said GOACC communications and marketing intern Sarah Pingle. “This will help promote health within the workplace, fulfill the desire to enjoy the warm weather, and to challenge each other with a little friendly competition.”
The race is open to both corporate and community teams complete with individual awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards. Teams need to be determined before race — as running or walking — if competing as a team.
Looking for a route to take? Previous Corporate Challenge routes are available at https://oleanny.com/Events/Corporate-Challenge.aspx.
IN ADDITION, the deadline for nominations for the Chamber’s Love of Olean United in Enterprise (L.O.U.I.E.) Award and the Enterprising Business Award is noon Friday.
The awards, which recognize prominent citizens and fixtures of the local business community, will be awarded at the 115th annual Chamber dinner on Nov. 5.
The L.O.U.I.E. Award is bestowed upon an individual who symbolizes the enterprising spirit for the greater Olean community, qualities which were embodied in the life of Louis Marra. Last year’s recipient was Brian O’Connell, Jr.
The Enterprising Business Award is presented to a business or a non-profit organization, which exemplifies the unique “hometown” charm of the greater Olean area. The 2019 award was presented to Henry H. Hill and Angee’s Restaurant.
Forms are available at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union Street, Olean, and online at www.oleanny.com. For more information, call 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.