Day Adventure Passes are once again available in local Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Library System branches.
This program is available at all 38 member libraries and free for anyone with an active CCLS library card. This program allows patrons to check out passes to partner organizations and enjoy a day of exploring.
While each organization sets the guidelines, the passes are meant to be a starting place to discover and enjoy the rich culture in our area. Anyone over 18 and in good standing with a library card can check out one pass at a time for seven days.
These passes are great for being a tourist in your backyard and make for great family day trips. If a trip is enjoyable, the Outreach Office encourages the community to look into yearly memberships with that organization and to share their experience with friends and family.
Visit your local library to ask about specific pass requirements and check one out. CCLS thanks its partner organizations who make this program possible.
Passes are available for the following organization:
• Buffalo Museum of Science
• Buffalo Zoo (during the season)
• Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame
• Erie Zoo (during the season)
• Griffith Sculpture Park
• National Comedy Center / LucyDesi Museum
• Robert H. Jackson Center
• Roger Tory Peterson Institution
• Seneca-Iroquois National Museum
• Theodore Roosevelt’s Inaugural Site