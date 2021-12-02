(EDITOR’S NOTE: Five area businesses are vying for a share of $35,000 in business funding as they compete in the Erick Laine Business Accelerator, an incubator created to stimulate business growth in greater Olean and Cattaraugus County. The finalists will take part in a final business showcase taking place Dec. 7 at Jamestown Community College’s Olean campus. For details on the showcase event, visit https://www.lainebusinessaccelerator.com/.)

OLEAN — A chance meeting—and an almost instant synergy—sparked the genesis of Date’d Nutrition, a start-up entrepreneurial food company that specializes in raw and organic products that capitalizes on the founders’ love of healthy foods.

“When I first met Jason (Wright), I said to myself—and to him—‘What are you doing here? You can be doing so much more with the talents you have, “ Sarah Hegedus, Wright’s partner and co-founder of the business, said. “He was working as a personal trainer and I just saw tremendous potential in what we could do together. I told him we should be working together.”

But doing what? That answer came easily, Wright said.

“We decided to solve our own problem—that is, finding sustainable, raw, organic food,” he said. “We noted there was a lack of that in the area.”

So, Hegedus, armed with the germ of an idea, spent the next two months exhaustively researching what it meant to produce raw and organic foodstuffs.

“I literally looked everywhere I could to find out what the FDA and state guidelines said about what we wanted to do,” she said. “If we were going to do this, it was going to be well-researched beforehand.”

Ultimately, the two developed three major products—nutritional bars (eight flavors, plus seasonal mixes); cinnamon rolls; and filled dates. None of their products contain any added sugar; any sugars present occur naturally in the ingredients. Soon to come is a line of date-based spreads. Their snack and dessert products today are sold at cafes, public markets and organic groceries in Pennsylvania and western New York.

“In our context, ‘raw’ means in its most natural form,” Wright explained. “We spent a lot of time researching our sources to make sure we were purchasing the best ingredients and ones that lived up to our own personal and business standards.”

In addition to researching thoroughly those many aspects of their start-up business, Hegedus and Wright mused about what to name their brainchild.

“We decided on ‘Date’d,’” Hegedus said. “We liked it, because it gives us some latitude to be flirtatious with our branding. There’s a lot of word play we can use in our marketing, particularly on social media….for example, to introduce people to our products, we can ask, ‘how ‘bout that first date?’ It opens up a lot of creative possibilities.”

Wright and Hegedus have moved their business from Pennsylvania to Olean and will soon be housed in the kitchen space at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College.

“That gives us the resources we need to begin expanding,” Wright said. We are ramping up our business quickly, and that location will help greatly.”

The two also credited their experiences with the Laine Business Accelerator with quickening their learning curve.

“Not only have we benefited from the teachers from St. Bonaventure and JCC and the instruction they have provided, but we’ve also learned some much from our fellow competitors, who are so willing to share their insights and ideas.”

For more information about the company and its products, visit datednutrition.com. To attend the Laine Business Accelerator showcase event on Dec. 7, visit https://www.lainebusinessaccelerator.com/ to register for tickets.