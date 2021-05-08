CANEADEA — Nearly 175 years after his death, the adventures of Revolutionary War soldier and early Allegany County settler Moses Van Campen are still remembered.
Members of the Catharine Schuyler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered May 1 around a boulder in the Town of Caneadea on the old Council House Road. On the boulder is a bronze plaque honoring Van Campen, who died in 1849. The plaque was first placed by the DAR in 1908. The gathering was a rededication and part of the national organization’s program to Honor Our Patriots.
DAR Regent Kimberly Marie Conroy told those gathered that on Aug. 25, 1908, the chapter dedicated the boulder and tablet marking the one spot in Allegany County which played an important part in the Revolutionary War — namely the site of the old Indian Council House near Caneadea.
Conroy said the site was also dedicated “to the memory and life of the great and brave man, Maj. Moses Van Campen.”
She went on to explain that, at that site in 1782, members of the Seneca Nation, who sided with the British during the Revolution and had captured Van Campen, made him and his companions run a gauntlet — an approximately 495-foot narrow course between two lines of warriors and villagers who struck him with sticks and other implements.
Legend claims that near the end of the line a large Seneca woman stepped out to face the 5-8 soldier, who, upon reaching her, leaped into the air, planted both feet on her body thrusting her to the ground and completing the run.
It is assumed that if the Senecas had known that they had captured Van Campen — an American officer from Pennsylvania who had taken part in the Sullivan campaign in 1779, in which many Seneca villages and crop stands were destroyed by a Continental army — he would have been killed.
However, because of his anonymity, Van Campen was handed over to the British. After spending a year in a military prison on Montreal, Van Campen was paroled and he traveled back down the Hudson.
While his Revolutionary War exploits were celebrated, it was Van Campen’s later life that made an impact on Allegany County.
After the war, Van Campen returned to Western New York, purchased land, and became the boon companion of tract owner Philip Church. (The DAR Chapter is named after Philip Church’s mother.)
He eventually settled and built his home, which still stands, in Angelica.
From the early 1790s, Van Campen was a landowner and surveyed more than 150,000 acres. He worked in roadbuilding, contracting and served as a constable, justice of the peace, judge, assessor, elections commissioner, county clerk and Presbyterian minister.
Phillip Stockin, an Allegany County legislator who attended the May 1 event, praised the DAR saying, “I grew up across the (Genesee River) from here reading Arch Merrill’s books and Van Campen is one of the most interesting characters in the county’s history. We should thank the DAR for keeping his memory alive.”
DAR Chaplin Deborah Snyder read a blessing and Conroy stepped to the boulder where she placed a wreath.
The Van Campen memorial site is located on land belonging to Karen Estabrook. After the ceremony she said that the memorial is often visited by hikers, bikers and others traveling the long road between Caneadea and Fillmore, which runs along the east side of the river.
“Last year there was a fire and most of the firemen made their way over here to read the plaque on the boulder,” she said.
Today the memory of Moses Van Campen is kept alive by history teacher Brendan Heaney who reenacts the life of the soldier, patriot and pioneer.