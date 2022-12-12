ST. BONAVENTURE — Dancer’s Loft ballet students had the opportunity to perform selections from “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 6 at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts — the first of several performances they have planned for the holiday season.

The Quick Center held the 2022-23 Elementary School Juried Art Exhibition opening Dec. 6, honoring the regional elementary school students selected for it.

