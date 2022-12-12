ST. BONAVENTURE — Dancer’s Loft ballet students had the opportunity to perform selections from “The Nutcracker” on Dec. 6 at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts — the first of several performances they have planned for the holiday season.
The Quick Center held the 2022-23 Elementary School Juried Art Exhibition opening Dec. 6, honoring the regional elementary school students selected for it.
As part of the celebration, Quick Center executive director Ludwig Brunner asked Laurie Donner, owner of the Olean ballet studio, if her students could perform scenes from “The Nutcracker” in the Rigas Family Theater.
They decided on performing the Divertissements from the ballet’s second act, which includes “The Christmas Gift,” “Dance of the Mirlitons,” “Chinese,” “Candy Canes” and “Waltz of the Snowflakes,” Donner explained. About two dozen of her students took the stage.
“He said they had about 180 in the audience and was rather pleased with that,” she said. “The parents of the award recipients plus parents of the Loft were there, so it was a great thing.”
In year two of her new studio, Donner said she recently opened up two classes for ages 8-10 and 11-14. With the art exhibition students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade, she said the performance allowed the students in the audience to see some children their own age dancing.
“They seemed to really like it,” she added. “I think they could relate to the girls on stage.”
The students began preparing for “The Nutcracker” in September, excited to perform during the holiday season — something Donner said they don’t normally do.
“Being a ballet studio, it was perfect,” she added. “It was just the right thing.”
Donner said performing in that venue was a fantastic experience for her dancers. Although she had worked with St. Bonaventure University on performances about 15 years ago, this was the first time many of her students danced in a modern professional space.
“A lot of them were used to performing in a school and getting ready in a cafeteria,” she said. “These were real dressing rooms and they felt very special. They were a unified, family group of dancers.”
The Dancer’s Loft students have three more upcoming performances this month — a private show for residents at The Pines in Olean on Wednesday followed by two public presentations.
On Saturday, they will dance at the Silver Bells Holiday Show in the Ray Evans Seneca Theater in Salamanca. The presentation “Dancing in the Park,” where they hold an outdoor class, is set for Dec. 22 in front of the Lincoln Park gazebo in Olean.
“I’m going to take my ‘Nutcracker’ music and have them dance, hopefully, in the snow,” Donner said. “They will have had a full Christmas season, and I think a pretty special one.”
Because the classic Tchaikovsky ballet is a holiday tradition for many dance companies — and popular with audiences — Donner said it could become an annual performance for her students as well.
“The younger dancers see what the older dancers are performing, and as a rite of passage and earning it, they too could get to dance a candy cane next year or be a mirliton after that or be part of the snow corps,” she said. “I’m hoping it’s something we can do each year.”
Come the new year, Donner said the students will be back in the studio preparing for their May recital, which will also be held at the Ray Evans theater.