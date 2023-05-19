OLEAN — Dance Arts of Olean will host its Family Festival in Lincoln Park at 6 p.m. Monday, featuring the new tricks, moves and techniques students learned during Dance Arts' 40th season.
The event will include dancers age 4 to adult and will cover six different styles of dance: acro, tap, musical theatre, flocking forms, ballet and jazz. Organizers say the festival has been planned in a manner that is intended to be fun and light-hearted, lasting approximately an hour.
The show will go in order of style, and within each style they will primarily progress from youngest to oldest. The graduating seniors will also have an opportunity to display their talent in a special spotlight portion. Spectators are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and some snacks to enjoy an evening in the park.
Mary Mahar-Yoder, acro teacher and flocking forms performer, is excited for this year’s event, specifically to see the different genres.
“Having nine different instructors at the studio gives us a rich variety of choreography,” Mahar-Yoder said.
She is also looking forward to the chronological order that the show will go in.
“The way we are performing from our littlest, beginner dancers, to our most advanced dancers is a great way to see the progression all the students make over the years.”
Mahar-Yoder also believes that this format allows the younger dancers to “see where they are going”, and reminds the older dancers “what started their love of dance in the first place.”
For more information, call (716) 307-6988 or email dancearts5048@hotmail.com.