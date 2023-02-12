Dance Arts hosting ‘Dancing Stars’ class for special needs students

OLEAN — With the start of the new year, there were some new faces around the Dance Arts Olean studio that were able to experience dance for the first time.
Dance Arts owner Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert and Pethany Pendl, one of the studio’s teachers, collaborated to create “Dancing Stars,” a class for young dancers with special needs.
Dance Arts recently converted to a block schedule where classes are split into five-week sections, with additional classes offered per block. These additional classes, called Take 5s, are created by the teachers at the studio and designed to expand the dance world, whether done in a different style or designed to expand the population of those who dance.
When thinking of new Take 5 classes, Pendl approached Gallineaux-Hubert with the idea for an inclusive dance class. Pendl is an occupational therapist with Olean General Hospital, wished to spread the love of dance to those who do not normally get to participate in extracurriculars. Gallineaux-Hubert, a former CSE chair, loved the idea.
So far, the class has been a hit with 12 dancers from at least four different school districts who have signed up and participated in the five-week dance class that takes place once a week.
Dancers are learning different ways to move across the floor, new dance moves, use of props and creative movement based on mood or animals. The dancers have played with ribbons, butterfly wings, beat sticks and so much more.
So far, Dancing Stars has been a great opportunity for socialization amongst the dancers who come in every week and call out each other’s name, so excited to see each other.
There are also peers who come to assist with the class — some dancers even came with student mentors who help the dancers feel comfortable and involved.
Alicia Bockmier, mother of dancer Evelyn Bockmier, said her daughter’s mentor is so helpful and appears very prepared. Evelyn is mobile via a wheelchair.
“We don’t typically immerse ourselves in community events,” Alicia Bockmier said. “Because of Evelyn’s wheelchair, I wasn’t sure if she could even participate in this.”
Knowing Pendl’s credentials and expertise in the area of dance and occupational therapy, Bockmier said she knew aspects of the class could and would be modified for Evelyn.
“She loves the interaction, the music and the commotion,” she added.
Through Dance Arts, Dancing Stars is giving dancers and their family an opportunity to be involved and experience something amazing. Families’ lives are often centered around making their children feel comfortable and confirming that their needs are met.
“As a special needs mom, the worry never stops,” Bockmier said. “Typically, if we expect our child to be included, we must stay to make sure the inclusion happens for health, behavior, modifications, etc. We have learned, most times through past experiences and reactions to our child, that inclusion in community events is a great philosophy, but it really does not apply to settings outside of the school realm.”
But, Dancing Stars has also been a different experience for Bockmier. In the studio and throughout the class, she has felt that Evelyn was supported and was able to find independence she would not have been able to experience in other activities.
“The support from the volunteers is phenomenal,” she added. “It’s nice to be able to be a spectator, watch the interactions and independence.”
Two other parents, Christi Baxter and Caroline Miller, express the same joy and appreciation for Dancing Stars.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for students who are often unable to participate in extracurricular activities due to medical and/or developmental needs,” Baxter said.
Miller echoed the sentiment, saying she has enjoyed watching her son “learn and have fun in a structured environment with staff that are knowledgeable and supportive of his needs.”
For more information about the Dancing Stars program or other opportunities at Dance Arts, call or text at (716) 307-6988 or visit danceartsolean.com.