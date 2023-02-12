Dance Arts hosting ‘Dancing Stars’ class for special needs students

Students with special needs are experiencing dance for the first time with a new class, “Dancing Stars,” at Dance Arts Olean.

 Dance Arts Olean

OLEAN — With the start of the new year, there were some new faces around the Dance Arts Olean studio that were able to experience dance for the first time.

Dance Arts owner Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert and Pethany Pendl, one of the studio’s teachers, collaborated to create “Dancing Stars,” a class for young dancers with special needs.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social