OLEAN — The war in Ukraine has reached the city of Olean, officials said Wednesday as they asked for more funds to guard against cybersecurity threats.
Jerry Volz, network coordinator for the city, told the Common Council’s finance committee during a budget review that the city’s network has been unsuccessfully attacked repeatedly by hackers based in Russia, and $80,000 in new servers are needed to limit vulnerabilities moving forward.
“The majority of that is all security reasons,” he said, noting the servers are about seven years old and cannot be updated. “It just opens us up to network vulnerability … we don’t want that again.”
City operations were crippled in April 2020 due to a ransomware attack. While some networks were brought back online within a few hours, police department systems were down for months.
Staff reported that regular attacks are made on the city’s network “every minute,” Volz said, with several attacks on Wednesday — all unsuccessful — appearing to have come from Russia.
In recent days, federal officials have warned system administrators nationwide of increased cyberattacks being targeted at all levels in the U.S. as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. Last week, the state’s U.S. senators issued a call to bolster funding for cybersecurity initiatives to help state and local governments analyze and prepare for cyber threats.
Volz requested $65,000 for two new phone network servers — over half of the cost is installation, he noted — and $15,000 for a server to run billing and collections throughout the city government. The current servers run operating systems that are nearing the end of their useful lives and could be open to security vulnerabilities. The existing servers are also too old to use newer operating systems.
The new servers are part of a capital project request, Volz said, as the city’s new computer budget line is $7,000 under the proposed $26.59 million 2022-23 budget now under review.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, aldermen announced that a budget meeting originally set for March 16 has been moved to Monday.
The meeting will include a review of the budgets for the fire department and code enforcement; and the budget for the city police department and dispatch.
On Tuesday, the budgets for Youth and Recreation; and the Department of Public Works, Water and Sewer funds will be discussed.
All meetings are expected to be held in-person, with YouTube-based live streaming available for viewing during and after the meeting.
Under the city charter, the budget must be approved by April 15, and will go into effect June 1.