CHAUTAUQUA (TNS) — Arts organizations and opera companies around the country are staring down significant cuts to remain solvent. Some aren’t going down without a fight.
At Chautauqua Institution a passionate group of arts lovers are working to protect the Chautauqua Opera Company from a similar fate.
It is a drama worthy of an opera itself.
Every summer, more than 100,000 people flock from around the country to take in lectures, plays, concerts, dance performances, operatic productions and more. Some stay for a few days and some for the entire summer. Many own property that they either live in during the summer or rent out to visitors.
In June, however, the opera company announced plans to slash its budget by about two-thirds and no longer put on full productions. After a transition year in 2024 with only a couple of scaled-down productions, the company would serve as an “incubator” that hosts workshops of new operas in development.
Company leaders claim that the move is necessary to address budget shortfalls and the reality of declining attendance in a way that preserves the art form’s legacy and reduce risk.
Some long-term attendees and residents dispute those claims, arguing that the cuts and new strategy will damage the institution permanently. If Chautauqua management had worked with opera-loving residents, they say, the company could be salvaged.
Some long-term residents have already sold their properties in protest.
One resident has called for a donor strike, asking people who regularly give money to the organization to pause their donations until there is a regime change.
”The announced evisceration of the 94-year-old opera performance program is just the latest of a series of actions that demonstrate that [Chautauqua president and CEO] Michael Hill lacks fidelity to the Arts programs and must be replaced before irreparable harm is done to them,” a letter calling for the donor strike states.
Many residents have said quietly that they will be withholding donations, but leadership is hedging its bets.
”I want to say this carefully: We’ve heard about this, but there’s no current evidence that that there is going to be a dramatic philanthropic dropoff,” said Hill, adding that he hopes to engage with those expressing dissatisfaction — to put it mildly — with leadership’s decisions.
There are also rumors a “vote of no confidence” in Hill at a community board meeting on Aug. 12. (All property owners are considered “members” of the corporation under the area’s original 1902 charter.)
Though highly personal, it is a non-binding vote that would not have an actual impact on Hill’s presidency. Only the 24-member board can vote to remove him from office.
Hill said that plans to reduce the opera company are fluid and could change — if community members or donors are willing to foot the bill. On Monday, the institution announced a $150,000 fundraising campaign to help fund a full production in the 2024 season as a way to bridge to a larger scale program. Leadership is cautiously optimistic.
”Look, any time a cut to a beloved program happens, the first thing you hear from people is ‘If we only knew we could have saved it,’ and that sentiment comes from a really good place,” Hill said.
”What I can report to you is this news now has been out in our community for a month. Not one significant gift has come forward to support opera.”
EXPENSIVE ARIASThe not-for-profit Chautauqua Institution relies on a blend of ticket sales, gate passes that grant entrance to the grounds, individual donations, foundation donations and state support to remain in business. Its overall operating budget is around $45 million.
The opera accounts for about $1.3 million of that budget, with around $300,000 coming from an opera-specific endowment and around $100,000 from ticket sales. That means that the company has been on the hook for about $700,000-$800,000 a year to subsidize the opera.
This is not its highest subsidy. The Chautauqua Orchestra is subsidized to the tune of around $1.7 million a year and the theater program receives a subsidy of around $450,000 generally.
The reason the opera program was singled out, says leadership, is because of declining attendance, which was already modest compared to other programs. Opera brought in fewer than 1,800 patrons last year while theater sells in excess of 9,000 tickets. The orchestra draws more than 50,000 people annually.
ANGRY CHORUS”Under Hill, this place has become amateur night in the boondocks,” said Jane Gross, who has been spending summers at Chautauqua since 1984. She and other residents said that the general quality of the experience has diminished in recent years.
”My name is plastered on the opera center, and I had a large pledge to the opera company. They can chase my heirs for that,” she said.
Gross, who lives primarily in New York City, said that she sold the apartment she’d owned for 30 years this summer and would not be returning.
She was one of many residents who said they were caught by surprise by the July announcement of the changes to the opera program. They take issue with the administration’s willingness to spend on other areas like a remote office in Washington, D.C. and for increasing administrative staff.
The general sentiment is that if community members had been involved in the process, they would have stepped up to “save” the opera company.
Mr. Hill responded: “We’ve said this to the opera loving community here at Chautauqua: We are happy to work on a sustainable model for opera if we can figure out a long-term strategy.
”If someone felt passionately and wished to donate in that way, it has not shown up yet.”
He said the increase in administrative spending — about $3.5 million over the last seven years — could be attributed to minimum wage increases, staffing costs and one-time costs relating to the attack on writer Salmon Rushdie last August (about 20%). A little less than half of the increase is going to staff retention and hiring human resources staff and IT and marketing professionals.
Chautauqua leadership said the reason for the Washington satellite office, which cost about $220,000, is that many of the invited lecturers live in that area. Also, the institution has been doing more advocacy work on the state and federal level, they said.
IT’S NOT OVER TIL...The future of opera at Chautauqua is not set in stone.
Steve Osgood, general and artistic director of the opera company and the architect behind the reimagined program, said that opera will have about $470,000 moving forward. He said that he worked for months to imagine how to keep opera at the institution before presenting his vision to the 24-member Chautauqua Institution board in May.
”The decision to 100% eliminate the subsidy, is I believe, unprecedented,” Osgood said.
This means that the number of singers who will attend will likely drop.
”A 700k the model I came up with would have included full productions,” Osgood added.
”I’m happy to go back to the drawing board if someone steps forward. It’s still only been a month. This development is still taking its course.”