OLEAN — Company officials recently announced that a number of employees have celebrated anniversaries.
Tonya Edwards, purchasing manager for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrated 35 years of service on Feb. 2.
Edwards joined the company on Feb. 2, 1987, as a part-time receptionist and was promoted to manufacturing secretary that April. She was also a purchasing/production clerk, junior buyer and lead buyer before being promoted to her current position on Dec. 1, 2015.
A graduate of Empire State College, Edwards resides in Cuba with her husband, Wayne, who is a stock Clerk. They have a daughter, Alyssa, and a son, Caleb.
Also recognized was Scott Copella, CNC profile grinding operator for Cutco Cutlery Corp., celebrates 25 years of service on Feb. 3.
Copella joined the company on Feb. 3, 1997, as an induction heat operator. He was also a wood shop operator, hard straightener, repair room operator, machine finisher, buffer, mold press operator and maintenance laborer before accepting his current position on Feb. 5, 2010.
Copella resides in Olean with his wife, Gretchen. They have two sons, Joseph and Jason.
Also recognized for 25 years was Dave Elliott, departmental generalist for Cutco Cutlery Corp., who celebrated his years of service on Feb. 3.
Elliott joined the company on Feb. 3, 1997, as a shear operator. He was also a wood shop operator, CNC profile grinding operator, group leader, machine finisher, auto machine grinder, cutler of special products, buffer and flatware operator before accepting his current position on Oct. 4, 2021.
Elliott resides in Allegany with his wife, Katie.