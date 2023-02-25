OLEAN — Along with six dedicated area residents, the Olean YMCA will honor a local business at the 37th annual Salute to Olean on March 2
The Y has announced Cutco as the inaugural recipient of the Community Partner Award, a new addition in 2023 for Salute to Olean.
The award was created to recognize a company or organization that has a significant impact on the community and also partners with the YMCA to advance its mission of youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
When Erick Laine, Jim Stitt Sr. and Bob Lorenz bought what would become Alcas Cutlery Corp. in 1982, they were pursuing the American dream to own their own business.
The trio was also driven by a conviction to save the company for all the employees involved and realized the importance that these jobs had on the community at large. As the years went by, under their ownership, the company that became Cutco in 2009 continued to mature.
Y officials said Cutco’s idea of preserving jobs transformed into the desire to create an environment where employees could enjoy a generous and fulfilling livelihood — where trickle-down benefits contribute to a healthy, growing and sustainable local community.
Y officials said there are countless examples throughout the organization where the people of Cutco are generous with their time and money to make a difference in their circle of community. The community is grateful for Cutco not only because of the employment opportunities that are offered but because of all the work that is done to build a better community.
In almost any event or project that goes on in the region, Y officials said you can see a Cutco person involved, and they are leading the charge. Each year, Cutco’s collective efforts give organizations and individuals in our community much-needed support they rely on.
The Cutco family has been proud supporters of the local YMCA for many years. By promoting and encouraging the health and well-being of community members, particularly the youth and children, Y officials said Cutco is playing an integral role in helping the YMCA to build a stronger, more vibrant community for generations to come.
Salute to Olean will be held at St. Bonaventure University’s Doyle Hall Conference Center and honor Karen Buchheit, Dan DeRose, Jim Mahar, Jim Ried and Eileen and Frank Skrobacz.
The YMCA will also present its Volunteer of the Year Award to Mike Hendrix, and the Charleen Rowand and Teresa Reihle Excellence in Child Care Award will be presented to Grace Pitts.