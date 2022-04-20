Cutco, Bank of Cattaraugus named to state's 'historic' business list

OLEAN — Cutco Cutlery Corporation president and CEO James E. Stitt Jr. accepted one of the first New York State Certificates of Designation as a Historic Business from Assemblyman Joseph Giglio on Tuesday.
Only 100 of the Historic Business designations are being made across New York, Giglio said. He nominated Cutco, which was founded 73 years ago at the same site in Olean.
“I like to brag about businesses like this,” Giglio, R-Gowanda, said during a ceremony Tuesday in the lobby at Cutco headquarters on East State Street. Cutco and its 800 employees are an integral part of the Olean community, he said.
Stitt, the son of co-founder James Stitt, who bought the company with Erick Laine, said Cutco Cutlery is mindful of long-term sustainability.
“We are in this for the long run,” Stitt told Giglio. “We know what we mean to the community. We are an economic pillar of the community. It goes back to Erick and my father. That’s what they had in mind.”
Employees are encouraged to become leaders and volunteers in the community, State said, adding that his father, who carries the title of executive CEO, was delighted that Cutco was receiving the designation.
Besides the employees who make, package and sell the wide variety of cutlery and other products, the company hired thousands of college students over the years to sell its cutlery, Giglio observed.
The Historic Business designations are limited to 100 across the state, said Jay Bailey, regional director of the state Office of Parks, Recreaction and Historic Preservation, which administers the Historic Business designation.
“When they hear the name Cutco, it makes people think of community and longevity,” Bailey said.
Stitt said Cutco has hired about 150 new employees over the past 18 months, tied not only to business taking off after the initial waves of COVID-19, but to replace baby boomers who are reaching retirement age. “We lose 20-25 people to retirement a year we need to replace.”
He said the award was “a tribute to the people who helped build the business. This is part of our culture.”
Giglio said, “Cutco has been, and remains, dedicated to staying in Olean and keeping jobs local, providing an exceptionally high-quality product that is made in the USA, while so many others outsource overseas.”
In a letter accompanying the Certificate of Designation, Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, wrote, “Businesses like yours are the backbone of our communities and have helped to shape our state’s cultural identity. We admire and appreciate all you have done to contribute to New York’s economic and cultural heritage and wish you continued success.”
In addition to Cutco, Giglio successfully nominated Bank of Cattaraugus, which has been in existence since 1882 and has been known as the smallest bank in New York state.
“It was extremely gratifying, but honestly not a complete surprise, that two businesses in my assembly district were chosen to be listed in the Registry,” Giglio said. “Our region is rich in resources and filled with entrepreneurs. I’m proud of the success of both Cutco Corporation and the Bank of Cattaraugus and their ability to remain strong for so many years. It was an honor to nominate them as New York State Historic Businesses.”