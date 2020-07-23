Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that President Trump is not sending federal agents to New York City.
The president will discuss the deployment of agents with the New York governor before making a decision, Cuomo said during his press briefing Thursday in New York. Cuomo said his office will continue to closely monitor the federal government for any changes in policy, while clashes between federal officers and protesters rage in Portland, Oregon.
The mayor of Portland was exposed to tear gas launched Wednesday night by U.S. government agents as he stood outside a federal courthouse during another night of protests against the presence of federal police sent by Trump to quell the city's ongoing unrest.
"There is no federal property that is in danger that could justify the federal government having to send agents," Cuomo said. "Constitutional law is clear on this. The nation does not have a federal police force to deploy at their discretion. Policing is left up to the states."
The governor said he and Trump "had a good conversation" on the matter, although he did note the president "did not say period, ad infinitum," that he wouldn't send federal forces to NYC, "but he said that we would talk before he did anything."
Trump announced Wednesday he would send agents to Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico to help combat rising crime, just as he has sent agents to Kansas City after rioting. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Attorney General Bill Barr both said the mission in Portland — to protect federal property — differs from the focus in Kansas City, Chicago and Albuquerque.
Barr said the number of agents being deployed to Chicago is “comparable” to the Kansas City surge of more than 200.
Trump has painted Democrat-led cities as out of control and has lashed out at the “radical left.”
The Associated Press reported the White House plan for Chicago emerged days after a downtown protest over a statue of Christopher Columbus devolved into a chaotic scene of police swinging batons and demonstrators hurling frozen water bottles, fireworks and other projectiles at officers.
Then, on Tuesday in another neighborhood, a spray of bullets from a car passing a gang member's funeral wounded 15 people and sent dozens running for their lives.
Cuomo also reiterated his call for Congress to provide funding for state and local governments, decrying the gridlock over another stimulus bill.
"It's very simple," Cuomo said. "If they want to get this economy back running, you have to fund state and local governments. There is no economic model or research that says the economy is going to bounce back without funding state and local governments."
ALSO THURSDAY, Trump administration lifted a ban that froze New Yorkers out of the so-called Trusted Travelers Program (TTP) over a dispute the government had with a state immigration law.
In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the administration was rescinding the TPP ban because New York amended the so-called “Green Light Law” in order to allow the federal government to obtains some information on applicants for the program, which allows preapproved travelers expedited clearance when arriving at airports.
Still, DHS said it wasn’t completely happy with New York.
“Unfortunately, New York State continues to restrict sharing DMV information with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for other enforcement efforts,” the statement said. “DHS is currently working with the Department of Justice to determine appropriate legal actions to address these problems.”
Cuomo said he worked with Trump to resolve the issue.
"I am glad that this issue has finally been resolved for all New Yorkers," the governor said.