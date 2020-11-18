ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Cuomo will defer a $25,000 pay raise scheduled for next year and is asking other statewide officials to do the same as New York faces a growing budget deficit.
Cuomo said Wednesday that he will forgo the salary increase, which would have upped his pay from $225,000 to $250,000 and made him the highest paid governor in the country.
“I am going to ask the commissioners, myself, the other electeds, not to take a raise this year,” the governor said during a press briefing in Albany.
The call came after a state commission issued a report earlier this week recommending against pay hikes for legislators and judges due to the fiscal impacts of the the COVID-19 crisis. Planned increases for the governor and statewide officials were not impacted by the panel’s decision.
State budget officials have projected a potential $59 billion revenue shortfall through 2022 due to the coronavirus crisis as Cuomo and others seek federal funds to offset the losses.
Cuomo indicated he will issue an executive order after discussing the matter with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, Attorney General Letitia James, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and the state’s appointed commissioners.
“I’m going to ask them to defer their raises and not take a raise, given the overall financial picture,” he said.