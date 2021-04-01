ALBANY (TNS) — When Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sought approval to publish a book last July, his government counsel wrote a letter to New York’s ethics oversight agency. In that letter, Cuomo’s special counsel, Judith Mogul, noted past state ethics opinions laying out “guardrails” a state employee must follow when seeking to earn outside income from writing a book.
Among the nine longstanding rules cited by Mogul: No “state property, personnel or other resources may be utilized.”
”The governor will abide by all nine of the established requirements discussed above,” Mogul wrote to the Joint Commission on Public Ethics on July 10. “Specifically, he will write the book entirely on his own time, without the use of state resources or personnel.”
On Wednesday evening, however, the New York Times reported that Cuomo did use a number of state personnel to work on the book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” which was published in October 2020.
Cuomo reportedly used more junior aides for duties like helping with the manuscript. Also involved were more seniors aides including Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, who was involved in pitching and editing the book, the Times reported.
In her July letter to the state Joint Commission on Public Ethics, Mogul had noted that dating back to 1989, five “critical” ethics opinions have defined a “nine-factor test that JCOPE deploys to analyze situations where a state employee wishes to write a book.”
Among those is the provision that state personnel cannot be used. And in his letter approving Cuomo’s book deal on July 17, JCOPE deputy general counsel Martin Levine himself noted the rule, writing that no state “property, personnel or other resources may be utilized for activities associated with the book.”
A Cuomo senior advisor, Richard Azzopardi, said state employees could work on Cuomo’s book because they were volunteering their time. In a brief call on Wednesday evening, Azzopardi compared the situation to rules allowing state employees to volunteer for political campaigns.
”As is permissible and consistent with ethical requirements, people who volunteered on this project did so on their own time,” Azzopardi said in a statement.
It’s not clear what legal precedent the Cuomo administration’s position is based upon. Five past state ethics opinions concerning book royalties, dating back to 1989, never mention anything about volunteering for one’s boss. But the opinions do list the prohibition against utilizing state personnel.
All of the opinions were written by the New York State Ethics Commission, a predecessor agency to JCOPE. In 1989, when the Ethics Commission published an initial opinion allowing a state employee to earn book royalties, the commission noted in making the approval that staff at the employee’s agency “was not involved in any way in the writing or production of the book.”
The rules laid out in the 1989 opinion, including the prohibition against using state personnel, were repeated in subsequent opinions in 1995, 1996, and 1998.
Details in the New York Times story also raise the question of whether more junior aides were “volunteering.” One aide to Cuomo told the Times that she and others were asked to assist in typing or transferring notes for Cuomo’s book, which the governor composed in part by dictating into a cellphone.
”Sorry lady can u print this too and put in a binder,” Stephanie Benton, Director of the Governor’s Offices, wrote to another female staffer on Sunday, July 5, the Timesreported. “And drop at mansion.”
Mogul’s letter, obtained through an open records request Wednesday evening after a five-month delay — and arriving shortly before the Times story was posted online — also does not address the schedule Cuomo planned to keep working on the book, which was written amidst the rigors of managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s Mogul’s letter:
And here’s the response from JCOPE’s Levine:
According to JCOPE’s website, any state employee seeking to earn outside income must submit information about the “number of hours of work per week” they will spend on the book and “the times and days when the work will be performed.” Although quantifying the hours spent crafting a book can be tricky — Cuomo’s latest work was largely the product of a diary — there is precedent in the prior opinions for the information to be listed. And JCOPE’s website says that “additional information MUST be included” when a state employee seeks to earn outside income.
Azzopardi told the Times Union in February that before the publication of “American Crisis,” all information “required and requested was provided and approval was granted.”
When Cuomo sought approval for a first book in 2012, Cuomo’s counsel also did not submit any information concerning Cuomo’s work hours on the project. Nonetheless, in both 2012 and 2020, JCOPE quickly approved Cuomo’s requests.
In both instances, the decisions were made by JCOPE staff alone and without a vote by JCOPE’s commissioners. Some of those commissioners, appointed by the state Legislature, since the publication of Cuomo’s book have argued that staff illegally assumed the authority to approve high-level state officials’ income requests.