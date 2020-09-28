ALBANY (TNS) — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made certain to weigh in on the New York Times article exposing President Donald J. Trump’s failure to pay federal income taxes for years during the New York governor’s coronavirus task force briefing on Monday.
The New York Times investigation revealed Trump’s business ventures have seen chronic losses and, as a result, has paid little to nothing in federal income taxes over the years. Indeed, the tax documents obtained by the Times showed Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and another $750 during his first year in the White House, but paid nothing at all in 10 of the previous 15 years.
“The president is a marketing man, that’s what he does,” Cuomo said Monday during a conference call with New York media. “He marketed himself as a successful businessman for many years, but it was marketing. He now markets himself as a successful and effective president. He’s a business failure when you actually look at the facts, but he has marketed himself as a successful entrepreneur.”
The New York governor has sparred with the president in the past — whether over Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic nationally or other policy measures the federal government has taken that negatively impacted the Empire State — and most recently has continued his calls for the president and Congress to provide fiscal relief to state and local governments financially decimated by the ramifications of responding to COVID-19.
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that Democrats are replaying “the same playbook they tried in 2016 — the same playbook that the American people rejected and will do so again.”
Cuomo on Monday again criticized Trump for his handling of the pandemic and noted that the tax returns provide the reality Trump has tried to escape.
“Reality at one point catches up with perception,” he said. “That is what is happening to the president.”
©2020 the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) Visit the Times Union (Albany, N.Y.) at www.timesunion.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.