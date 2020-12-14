ALBANY — Even as the first New Yorkers received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine doses Monday, the governor warned that the state still faces serious consequences of the virus into the new year.
"At this rate, if nothing happens, we could have 11,000 people in hospitals and 3,500 deceased," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a briefing with reporters. "If you factor out these numbers, that's what we're looking at if nothing changes. The increase in hospitalizations could overwhelm some regions if nothing changes by January. That's the trajectory we're looking at."
Another 83 people in New York died due to the coronavirus on Sunday, which brings the statewide death toll to 27,870.
Hospitalizations in the state jumped 302 to 5,712, the highest total since May 18. Hospitalizations have increased nearly fivefold since the start of November, but remain below their peak of over 18,000 in April.
A total of 1,040 people were in intensive care units, up 31, and 572 were intubated, up five.
“All the numbers are going up. They’re going to continue to go up,” Cuomo said. “This is all a function of our actions and our social gatherings and our following rules.”
New York confirmed 9,044 new cases of the virus on Sunday and conducted 159,844 tests. The state now has 784,204 confirmed cases.
The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 5.66% on Sunday. Over the summer, the percentage was 1% or less on many days.
Cuomo said again that most viral spread is now being driven by small gatherings in homes. He urged New Yorkers to resist the temptation to get together with family and friends during the holidays.
EARLIER MONDAY, The first New Yorker, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, received her first of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Sandra Lindsay "didn't flinch" when receiving the first doses of the Pfizer-developed vaccine, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a telecommunications press event at 9 a.m.
"We trust science here in New York," the governor said in a press statement. "The federal government approved the vaccine. We then had a separate panel that also approved the vaccine and we've been following the science all along."
Cuomo said he hopes the vaccine gives healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19 every day a feeling of security "and a little more confidence" in doing their jobs. In New York, healthcare workers are at the top of the list to receive the vaccine.
He added that New Yorkers and Americans must "do their part and take the vaccine, because the vaccine only works if the American people take it."
Lindsay told the governor she was "feeling well."
"I would like to thank all the frontline workers, all my colleagues, who've been doing a yeoman's job throughout this this pandemic all over the world," she said. "I am hopeful. I feel I hope today, relieved. I feel like healing is coming and this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history."
Lindsay said she wanted to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe.
"We're in a pandemic and so we all need to do your part to put an end to the pandemic, and to not give up so soon," she said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we still need to continue to wear our masks, to social distance."
Lindsay said she believe in science.
"As a nurse, my practice is guided by science and so I trust that," she said. "What I don't trust is that, if I contract COVID, I don't know how it would impact ... those who I come in contact with, so I encourage everyone to take the vaccine."