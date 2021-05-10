NEW YORK (TNS) — All State University of New York campuses will require COVID-19 vaccines for in-person students, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.
Students must get vaccinated before the return to campus in the fall.
“You must have a vaccine to come back in September,” Cuomo said during a press conference. “If you have to get it by September, you may as well get it now.”
Cuomo said he’s also encouraging private colleges to require vaccines this fall.
The vaccine mandate at SUNY schools is part of a state push to get more shots to young people, Cuomo said.
Just 24.7% of New Yorkers age 16 to 25 are vaccinated, according to data Cuomo shared during his briefing. That’s by far the lowest percentage of any age group in the state.
Over 73% of New Yorkers age 65 to 74 are vaccinated, for example.
The mandate won’t take effect unless the federal government grants full, regular approval to one or more of the COVID shots on the market now. So far, those vaccines are operating through emergency use authorizations, which prevent the state from requiring anyone to get them, Cuomo said.
But federal officials are expected to give regular approval to at least one of the shots soon, well before September, he said.
Cuomo announced two other vaccine-related efforts Monday.
He is proposing a law barring discrimination against people who have received the vaccine. That’s a response to reports of some summer camps banning campers or staff members who have been vaccinated, Cuomo said.
“There are some situations where people are discriminating against people who got a vaccine, which is almost inexplicable to me,” Cuomo said. “There’s a situation with summer camps saying if you are vaccinated, you cannot go to that camp. If you’re vaccinated, you can’t be a staff member at that camp.
We can’t be in a situation where we we’re full-throated encouraging people to get a vaccine and then have people saying if you get a vaccine, you can’t participate in this activity,” the governor said.
In addition, the state will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at several subway, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North hubs Wednesday through Sunday. Those who get their shots at subway stations will get free seven-day MetroCards. Those who get vaccinated at Long Island Rail Road or Metro-North sites will get two free one-way trips anywhere in the service area.
The effort to offer shots at the stations is a pilot program and could be expanded if successful, officials said.
The state is also waiving its residency requirement for COVID vaccines, so anyone visiting from elsewhere can get a shot in New York, Cuomo said.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations in New York continued falling Sunday and are now at their lowest point since mid-November.
Hospitalizations fell Sunday to 2,016. The last time fewer people were hospitalized in New York due to the coronavirus was Nov. 15, when the count was 1,968.
The state confirmed 1,580 new Covid cases Sunday and reported another 110,541 test results. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the virus was 1.43%.
Another 27 people in New York died due to Covid on Sunday. The statewide death toll is now 42,307.