CUBA — The village of Cuba's Democratic Caucus will meet at  6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuba Village Hall, 17 E. Main St.

The village's Republican Caucus will meet at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, also at the village hall.

Face covering masks are required regardless of vaccination status and social distancing is required. Hand sanitizer will be provided upon entry to the building.

Offices to be voted on are a two-year term for James Barnes for village trustee and a two-year term for Steven Raub for village trustee.

