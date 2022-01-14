...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING
THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 15 to 20 below zero. For the
Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 9 inches or more possible. Winds could gust as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga,
Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua,
Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
1 PM EST Saturday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday
evening through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible Sunday
night through Monday. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute on Monday. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you
must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can
occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of
15 below zero or colder.
Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle for the
upcoming heavy snow. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly.
&&