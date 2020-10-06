ALFRED — Two Cuba students business students at Alfred State are gaining valuable hands-on, real-world experience this semester by taking part in the national E-Valuator TEAM University Challenge.
Gavin Michalski and Jacob Moshier are also joined by John Sadowski of Almond and Trevor Hulse of Andover, as well as several other Alfred State students, taking part in the competition, created for colleges and universities with a financial planning curriculum.
The challenge tasks students with using the E-Valuator investment software to evaluate mutual funds in different Morningstar categories and create a portfolio. These portfolios are measured in performance, volatility, and expense ratio, and are monitored throughout the semester, with scoring updates provided on a bi-weekly basis.
The Alfred Sate team is competing with the likes of Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Winthrop, University of Illinois and Utah Valley University.
“Among the benefits of the competition is gaining real-world experience using financial software that is employed by professionals and fiduciaries in their field," Scott DuMond, an assistant professor in Alfred State’s Business Department, said. "Students will be applying the knowledge of investing that they are learning in their classes by using tools to analyze, measure, and choose mutual funds that fit their criteria and create a diversified, efficient, and cost-effective portfolio.”
The challenge will conclude Nov. 6, with winners to be announced by Nov. 9. At the end of the challenge, the top three “portfolio managers” within each classroom will be recognized with a plaque, and the National TEAM University Challenge winner across all participating schools will receive a trophy.