CUBA — The first subject on the minds of the members of Cuba’s bicentennial committee during a meeting this past week was rescheduling its inaugural event.
On Feb. 4, due to a wintry blast that brought snow and plummeting temperatures, the outdoor program and fireworks display was canceled. Committee members pondered, due to the unpredictable weather, when to reschedule the event that would celebrate the founding of of the Town of Cuba on Feb. 4, 1822, at the site of the original meeting in Willow Bank Park.
Some wanted to wait until warmer weather, while others wanted to stay true to the historical details.
It was finally suggested that the event take place on President’s Day (Feb. 21).
After checking with Supervisor Lee James and the fireworks company it was decided to reschedule the ceremony for Presidents Day and celebrate Cuba’s history along with the history of the nation. It was also noted that students will be on a school holiday, so may be able to participate in the event.
The ceremony will go on as previously scheduled with a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial rock in Willow Bank Park along with comments by officials, all beginning at 7 p.m., and the fireworks display to follow.
After deciding the time for the inaugural event, the committee went on to discuss the rest of its schedule, including the big town celebration scheduled for July 24 at the Block Barn.
Members also learned of new proposals to celebrate the bicentennial, including plans for a theatrical presentation featuring vignettes from Cuba’s history to take place at The Palmer House.
It was also learned that stained glass artist Linda Simmons has volunteered to create a glass piece that will be raffled to help support the celebration.
The committee is also planning to have a Commemorative Beer to celebrate the founding. The 3,720 pints will be served in commemorative glasses.
Work is also being done to create a tour of local architectural highlights and a Ghost Tour was suggested to carry the event into the fall.
A scavenger hunt and Greenway Trail hike are also being discussed as well as a cooking contest.
Before the meeting was adjourned, it was noted that at the meeting of the town board, that same evening, a proclamation would be read into the records.
This proclamation was entered into the town records on Tuesday. It reads:
Whereas the Township of Cuba was designated by the New York State Legislature as a Township on February 4, 1822, and is celebrating its 200th anniversary and,
Whereas in its first 200 years has transformed from a humble pioneer town into a leader in local government covering 35.8 square miles with nearly 3300 residents calling Cuba home and,
Whereas Cuba Township combines an eclectic blend of culture, shops, businesses, and recreational opportunities which make it a popular and in demand place to be,
Now therefore be it resolved I Lee Sweet James, 45th Supervisor of the Township and the members of the Cuba Town Board hereby proudly announce and proclaim that We take pride in everything Cuba has accomplished in its 200 years and are pleased to spend this year honoring and celebrating its legacy.
For updated information about the bicentennial go to www.cubany.com