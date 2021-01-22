CUBA — The Cuba-Rushford Board of Education have learned that the Bill’s Mafia includes the district’s elementary students.
In a video production showed to the board earlier this week, teacher Kevin Erickson said that elementary students had raised more than $1,200 during Buffalo Bills Days — getting in on the Bills Mafia’s growing notoriety for raising funds for good causes.
The video featured the student’s activities during fundraisers held in December.
“The CRCS district had three different Bills Days on December 8, 11 and 15,” Erickson said. “They kept winning so we kept having Bills Day.”
Students and staff were encouraged to wear Bills attire or a hat. Students and staff could voluntarily make a donation to Oshei Children’s Hospital’s Patricia Allen Wing, named after Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s deceased grandmother.
“It was really fun for both the students and staff as we enjoyed supporting our Buffalo Bills and the Oshei Children’s Hospital,” Erickson said.
The board meeting also marked the first of the budget sessions for the 2021-22 school year. It was noted that departments were asked to “hold the line” on any budget increases over the current year until further information is received from the New York State Education Department and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s final state budget.
David Hardman briefed the board on the Maintenance budget. He said, “This is basically a flat budget. Most of my money has all been spent on COVID-19.”
School Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister explained, “We’ve held off replacing or fixing things because of COVID-19 spending. It was pretty high at the beginning of the pandemic and we still don’t know when it will be going away.”
At the end of budget presentations, Gildemeister said, “The budget is exactly the same (as last year) for now until we see numbers from the state.”
In other business the board approved revisions and updates to several school policies after review by board member David Crowley. The policies included such things as alcohol and tobacco use by faculty and students, drug and alcohol testing for bus drivers, sexual harassment prevention, safety standards and more, some 17 policies in total.
Gildemeister reported that teacher Shannon Albert has submitted her resignation due to retirement. Albert taught primarily 7th grade Science and has been in education for 32-years. She received the Educator of the Year award in 2015 from the Cuba Chamber of Commerce. She is known for her love of STEM related education, Lego League, and taking students on 3-day long environmental camps.
“She will be missed,” Gildemeister said.
The superintendent also asked the board to extend the number of quarantine hours staff can receive under state guidelines.
“We’ve put some of our employees on the front lines asking them to take temperatures and greet students and more,” he said. “Some of them have had to quarantine because of what we’re asking them to do. The Family First Coronavirus Relief Act does not provide the hours they need. We want to protect our staff and let them know that we have their backs.”