Cuba-Rushford’s Ralston named Middle School Principal of the Year

CUBA — A familiar face in both the Cuba-Rushford Central School District and the city of Olean is being recognized for her dedication to her students, school and community at large.
Dr. Katie Ralston, lead 6-12 principal at Cuba-Rushford, has been selected as the 2023 New York State Middle School Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS).
This award is given annually to a member of SAANYS who is clearly committed to excellence, has programs designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students and has firm ties to parents and the community.
Ralston, an Olean native, was hired as principal for the Cuba-Rushford Middle School for the 2015-16 school year. She previously worked at the Olean City School District, her alma mater, as a middle school special education teacher, substitute teacher and STEM program coordinator.
“Cuba-Rushford Middle School is committed to a culture in which positive relationships are valued, growth of the whole child is a priority, lifelong learning and growth are cultivated and modeled and all members are consistently challenged to achieve lifetime success,” she said.
Among her many accomplishments, Ralston is a dedicated leader at the state level. She has served as the NYS Middle School Association regional director, NYS Middle-Level Liasons planning committee, NYS Rural Schools Association research partner, NYS Middle School Conference presenter and the Sweethearts and Heroes Principal Presentation keynote speaker.
“Dr. Ralston continues to be an innovator in education as well as someone who works hard and excels at the day-to-day tasks,” said Christopher Fee, associate principal. “She puts students first and certainly challenges her staff by not only being an example but also someone they can talk issues through for answers.”
At the regional level, Ralston has served as the Western NY EdChat co-founder and moderator, appeared as a guest on several educational podcasts, presented at the Catturaugus-Allegeny County BOCES and served as the fundraising chair for the Genesis House Homeless Shelter.
She has also been honored as the recipient of multiple awards including the Genesis House of Olean Marion B. Scott Award, NYS English Council Educator of Excellence Award and the ACCORD Partners and Collaboration Award.
Ralston is well-known as a leader and has been appointed as a mentor for new administrators within the district. She meets with her mentees on a bi-weekly basis and helps the administrative team meet their goals.
Superintendent Carlos Gildemeister said Ralston’s impact on teachers’ professional growth is outstanding.
“She has the ability to bring groups of teachers into consensus and supports each one with an individualized approach,” he said. “She managed to lead the re-opening plans during the pandemic and established effective practices within the hybrid model adopted by the board of education.”
Ralston received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, her Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from Gannon University, her School Building/School District Leader Certification from Canisius College and her Doctor of Education in Learning and Leadership in Organizations from Vanderbilt University.
Ralston and fellow 2023 award winners will be recognized at SAANYS’s annual awards celebration on May 5 at the Crown Plaza Albany – the Desmond Hotel.
SAANYS represents nearly 14,000 school administrators, supervisors and coordinators. As a professional association, SAANYS is committed to providing direction, service and support to the membership in their efforts to improve the quality of education and leadership in New York State schools. SAANYS is affiliated with the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).