CUBA — An Allegany County weekly newspaper will not publish until a buyer is found, owners reported this week.
The Cuba Patriot and Free Press, which traces its roots back to 1862, will cease publication and close its office for the summer, according to a notice posted to the paper’s website.
“This 162-year-old newspaper has witnessed many changes and The PATRIOT has been there to report what’s happening. How we communicate with each other has also changed. Every new way to spread 'the news' has required its predecessor to make adjustments in order to survive and serve its community. So it is with your PATRIOT,” there newspaper stated.
“To succeed and continue its long life in small town community journalism, The PATRIOT is seeking a new owner and, due to retirement, has been doing so for two years. What’s needed is a special person, team or group with the means and will to take on this honor and responsibility to the community and continue this legacy in their own way.”
The notice indicated the newspaper’s office, in the Community Bank building, will be closed for business.
“We will be spending the summer continuing our search for new ownership, though we’ll continue to take care of business matters,” the statement reads. “We will also pause, reflect, and respond to the changes that have taken place. After the summer, if we have not found a new owner, we will get back in touch with advertisers and subscribers.”
The Patriot had previously advertised for a new managing editor. Company officials did not respond to a request for comment.
The Patriot is one of three newspapers designated for public notices by the Allegany County Board of Legislators for 2023, according to a Dec. 28 resolution by the board.