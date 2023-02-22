LITTLE VALLEY — A Cuba man, Jeremiah Wilson, 44, was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Tuesday to three years’ probation for his conviction of possession of stolen property.
County Court Judge sentenced Wilson to probation on his conviction of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred on May 7, 2022, in the town of Hinsdale, when the defendant knowingly possessed stolen property, with the intent to benefit himself or a person other than the owner thereof or to impede the recovery by the owner.
In other court action, Richard D. Kline Jr., 44, of Portville, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent person.
The incident occurred on Aug. 27, 2022, in the town of Allegany when the Kline attempted to subject a resident of Field of Dreams to sexual contact without his consent due to his incapacity to consent to sexual contact from a caregiver.
Kline faces sentencing at a later date.