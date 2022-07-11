CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library will celebrate its 150th anniversary Saturday with a block party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“The event will take place on East Main, in front of the Cuba Library,” said Tina Dalton, library director. “The festivities begin at 11:00 with a petting zoo from Sun-Dance-Farms and historic games and toys from Genesee Country Museum. At 11:30, enjoy a skit depicting The Great Library Debate and learn about the lively discussion and historic vote that took place in Cuba as the community decided where the library would be built.”
Doug “The Bubble Man” Rougeaux will present “Bubblemania!” at 11 a.m., followed by photo opportunities for kids to stand in a giant bubble.
Music will entertain the crowd at the end of the event, as the toe-tapping music of Buffalo Bluegrass All-Stars will perform at 2:30 p.m.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc., Cuba Lake Cottage Owners Association and gifts from the community, the event is free and open to all members of the community. Food will be available for purchase from The Perfect Blend and the United Methodist Women Organization.
“This block party is a celebration of the library’s 150th anniversary, but it is also a thank you,” Dalton said. “Thank you to our wonderful community for recognizing the importance of a strong and vibrant library in our community. Thank you for supporting freedom of information. Thank you for valuing free access to internet, computers, books, dvds, and games for all members of our community.”
For more information, contact the library cuba@stls.org or (585) 968-1668.