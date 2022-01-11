CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library was recently awarded $500 of grant funding by the MD20 Lions S.E.E., Inc. to support the purchase of audiobooks for the library’s collection.
The mission of the Lions Screening Eyes Early program is to decrease childhood blindness through early detection and treatment of the most common vision disorders, insuring that all children of New York state will be able to SEE their future.
“The Cuba Library is pleased to receive this grant award and put it towards the purchase of audiobooks. Audiobooks are a valuable resource for those members of our community who are blind, visually impaired, or print disabled. Audiobooks are a wonderful and invaluable tool that provides both education and entertainment,” said Tina Dalton, library director. “It is the Cuba Library’s mission to serve every member of the community, and we appreciate the Lion’s Club support of these efforts.”
THE LIBRARY now has four hearing assistance devices available for community members to borrow.
Each kit comes with a PockeTalker Ultra as well as a pair of headphones and earbuds. The PockeTalker is a small device which amplifies sounds closest to the listener while reducing background noise.
These devices can be used for one-on-one conversations, small groups and listening to TV. The devices can be used at the library during meetings or programs. They are also available for you to borrow for one-week intervals.
If you have a meeting to attend but often have a hard time hearing, stop by the library to check out a PockeTalker. This is a free service, provided by a 2021 Outreach mini-grant from Southern Tier Library Systems.