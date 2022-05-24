CUBA — The Cuba Circulating Library is holding a quilt raffle fundraiser in honor of the 150th anniversary. This beautiful bookshelf quilt was made by library trustee Lynn Fulmer and the quilting was finished by The Bluesky Quilter. Tickets are available at the library for $2 each or 3 for $5. The drawing will take place Saturday, July 16.
On July 16, from 11:00-4:00, the Cuba Library will be throwing a block party to celebrate their 150th anniversary. This free event is open to all members of the public. Featured activities include a petting zoo, historic toys and games with Genesee Country Museum, a performance by Doug “The Bubble Man”, and bluegrass music by Creek Bend Band. There will also be a special presentation by local leaders in honor of the library’s anniversary as well as refreshments. This celebration will take place in the street in front of the library at 39 E. Main St, Cuba.
This event is funded in part by Friends of the Cuba Library, Inc.