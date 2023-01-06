CUBA — Cuba Library will host a virtual author talk with true crime writer Roseanne Montillo at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
She will discuss her new book, “Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century.”
When Ann Eden married banking heir Billy Woodward in 1943, it seemed the small-town showgirl had secured the elite status she had long dreamt of. But when she shot and killed Billy twelve years later, the popular socialite found herself embedded in scandal — and piquing the interest of writer Capote, whose attentions would ultimately be the downfall of them both.
Searching for new material following the acclaim of his bestselling nonfiction book "In Cold Blood," Capote became obsessed with Eden’s story. The writer had a surprising amount in common with the woman — both had escaped fraught upbringings and ascended the social ladder but continued to struggle with feelings of isolation and vulnerability. They also both had a tendency toward meanness, and, as became central to their converging stories, violence.
“Deliberate Cruelty” is a deeply researched account of Capote and Woodward’s darkly intertwined fates. From their childhoods to their deaths, Montillo shares the intimate and surprising details of Woodward and Capote’s lives and reveals how Billy Woodward’s murder sent them both into a downward spiral that would eventually wreck Capote’s career and drive Woodward to suicide.
The book is a slice of literary (with appearances by Joe Fox, Harper Lee, Gore Vidal, and Anais Nin) and society (with appearances by Cecile Beaton, Claus von Bulow, C.Z. Guest, Ann Slater, the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Marella Agnelli, Barbara “Babe” Paley, Slim Keith and Lee Radziwill) history that reveals just how dangerous gossip and scandal can be, even for the rich and famous.
Montillo is a research librarian who earned her MFA from Emerson College and has taught creative writing at Emerson and the Tufts Extension School. In addition to "Deliberate Cruelty," she has published four previous works of narrative nonfiction — "Fire on the Track," "The Wilderness of Ruin," "Atomic Women" and "The Lady and Her Monsters." She resides in Massachusetts with her family
Print and e-book copies of “Deliberate Cruelty” are available for check out via the Libby app. The program is free but does require registration. Contact the library to register and to receive a link to attend the presentation.
Contact the library at (585) 968-1668 or cuba@stls.org.