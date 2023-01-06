Roseanne Montillo

CUBA — Cuba Library will host a virtual author talk with true crime writer Roseanne Montillo at 7 p.m. Feb. 23.

She will discuss her new book, “Deliberate Cruelty: Truman Capote, the Millionaire’s Wife, and the Murder of the Century.”

 

