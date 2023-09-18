CUBA — The Cuba Lake District has announced that the annual drawdown of Cuba Lake will begin Nov. 1.
Despite the annual drawdown, Cuba Lake will still offer recreational activities through the winter season. Ice fishing is popular on the lake, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, with dozens of tents and shelters erected to protect fishermen when the ice is thick enough to support the weight.
Walleye, bass and panfish are common targets for fishermen. Walleye can grow to up to 20 inches in the lake. Various panfish species inhabit the lake, including yellow perch, rock bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed and black crappie. Yellow perch is the most common, however.
Cuba Lake was constructed in 1858 as a water supply for the Genesee Valley Canal. For decades before, canals had been an important way for farmers and industries to get their goods to market, but within 20 years the canal system was shut down in favor of railroads.
Rushford Lake will also be drawn down this fall. The lake, formed in 1929, was built to regulate water flow on the Genesee River. At the time, Rochester Gas & Electric used the river for hydroelectric power to light the area’s towns. The company later decided to sell the lake and the dam, and the State Legislature created the Rushford Lake Recreation District in 1981 to maintain the dam and regulate lake use.
Almost since their creation, both lakes were used for recreational purposes, as well as their planned industrial uses. Cottages were quickly built and fishermen flocked to the lakes — before 1900 along Cuba Lake, and within a few years of Rushford Lake’s construction.