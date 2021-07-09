CUBA — Allegany County’s smelliest festival is back on the schedule.
The Cuba Garlic Festival is set for Sept. 18-19, organizers announced, with dozens of vendors ready to share their garlicy goodness with the crowds.
“We are excited — we can do this,” said Cuba Chamber of Commerce President Kevin White. “The format will remain the same though the ‘pieces’ might be different.”
Chamber officials did not release times for the event, additional activities, or the cost of tickets. More preparations will continue over the next 10 weeks leading up to the festival, official added, with more details to be released.
Officials announced that through contact letters, more than 80 vendors had committed to exhibiting at the show.
More vendors — food and craft — as well as musicians are being sought for the festival. To sign on, call (585) 968-5654 or email cubachamberofcommerce@gmail.com. Historically, the festival has hosted cooking demonstrations by area chefs, musical performances, dance troupes and other entertainers.
The festival originated in the late 2000, the brainchild of Laurie Buzzard, who sought to connect local garlic growers to the community. The event took off quickly, with thousands of guests thronging to the Empire City Farms block barn each September. In the first 13 events, the festival became one of the largest weekend events in the county’s annual schedule.
However, officials were forced to call off the festival as planned in 2020 due to the pandemic. Faced with crowds far in excess of the 50 allowable under COVID-19 restrictions at the time — the festival can draw north of 8,000 in a weekend from as far away as the Carolinas — officials scrapped the traditional setup at the barn site. Instead of a Garlic Festival, an expanded farmers market was hosted during the usual dates in September in the village’s downtown corridor, allowing visitors and vendors to socially distance themselves.
Due to relaxing guidelines as the pandemic ebbed, Cuba was able to host Dairy Days in June — leading to hopes that the Garlic Festival could return. In a Facebook post following the Dairy Days, White said the event served as a “turning point” in the pandemic locally.