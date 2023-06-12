CUBA — More than 80 years ago, women from the Cuba First Baptist Church recognized that there was a need for clothing for the community — gently used, clean and available for a reasonable price.
It was at that point that the “rummage rooms” were created. Over the years, the mission has changed to meet the needs of the area, but the giving nature of those years ago continues to this day. Different locations and assorted layouts were in place and then the clothing shop moved into the basement of the church, where it still remains.
The “Ladies aid,” “Ladies Society” and the “American Baptist Women’s Ministries (ABWM)” have hosted the rummage rooms through the years. Over the decades, the venue offered clothing, then as time went on, household items, books, linens, toys and much more were added. The current shop offers three full rooms of just about anything you can thing of and, sometimes, things you haven’t thought of.
Shoppers today may fill a large paper bag for only $2. There is also a room that houses new and barely used items for extremely reasonable prices. Families can often find jackets, jeans and shirts to replace those that their children are quickly outgrowing. There is also small appliances, linens and kitchen ware and collectors are often thrilled by their finds, while crafters in the area often shop for their needs.
Profits from the church's rummage rooms is an integral part of the support that the ABWM offers to the church and their missions. Members are able to be a part of the Table Ministry, the school back-pack program and many other missions over the years . Contributions to the ABWM of New York state provides funding for homeless shelters, food banks, residential children’s homes and other charities.
Donations of gently used clothing, housewares, linens, toys, puzzles and kitchen items are accepted on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. Special arrangements can be made for other times by calling the church office at (585) 968-1531.
Due to health department restrictions, upholstered items cannot be accepted, nor are electronic items (computers, televisions, etc) accepted.
Donations are inspected, organized and staged or boxed to be sold. Some items are deemed perfect for a pet shelter and donated, and some items that just don’t sell in Cuba are sent to the Buffalo St. Vincent mission.
The rummage rooms are open 9 a.m. to noon every Friday and Saturday at the church, 17 South St. All are welcome and encouraged to join this exciting mission.