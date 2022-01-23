OLEAN — Jason Crisafulli will serve as 2022's president for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Crisafulli is retired from Kinley Corporation, which he served as president. He has been a member of the board since 2018.
“I am honored to lead GOACC at a time when our members need us most (through) continued uncertainty of the pandemic and the current economic challenges,” he said.
“I am very optimistic with GOACC growth potential in 2022 — with the 2022 board, the Chamber staff the addition of three new events and well as welcoming many new faces to our membership.”
GOACC also announced the balance of officers for the 2022 year: Vice president, Adam Jester, Southern Tier Technical Services, LLC; secretary, Shavonne Henderson, Community Bank NA; and treasurer, Rich Yeager, Olean Area Federal Credit Union.
Last year's board president, Vicki Blessing, vice president of Park Centre Development, will continue to provide leadership as ex-officio.
Tyrone Hall, owner of Hall of Fame Barbershop, was elected to a three-year term at the Chamber board’s annual meeting in December.
With some turnover on the board due to retirement and other changes, GOACC also welcomed Henderson, Yeager and Angela Langdon, chief operating officer of Universal Primary Care.
The Chamber board also thanked Mari Howard for her years of service to the Chamber; she served two three-year terms and finished out 2021 as its ex-officio.