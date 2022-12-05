ARKWRIGHT — A South Dayton woman was killed and four people were injured in a Saturday collision on Route 83 at Center Road in Chautauqua County.

Fredonia-based state police reported Monday that they responded to the intersection at 10:39 p.m. Friday to investigate a two-vehicle collision. Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south on Center Road failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west on Route 83.

 

