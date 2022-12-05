ARKWRIGHT — A South Dayton woman was killed and four people were injured in a Saturday collision on Route 83 at Center Road in Chautauqua County.
Fredonia-based state police reported Monday that they responded to the intersection at 10:39 p.m. Friday to investigate a two-vehicle collision. Troopers said a 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer traveling south on Center Road failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2018 Ford F-150 traveling west on Route 83.
The passenger of the Ford, Linda A. Kraemer, 71 of South Dayton, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner.
The operator of the Chevrolet, Randall J. Rolison, 59, of Jamestown, and two passengers in the vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The operator of the Ford -- Gary A. Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton -- was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk with non-life-threatening injuries.
New York State Collision Reconstruction and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.