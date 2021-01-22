SMETHPORT, Pa. — A Shinglehouse man accused of exposing a teen to a communicable disease during a sexual assault has pleaded guilty.
Jason M. Milliken, 43, appeared Thursday in McKean County Court before President Judge John Pavlock.
Milliken entered the guilty plea to charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16 years old, a first-degree felony; recklessly endangering another person, a second-degree misdemeanor; and incest of a minor, a second-degree felony.
District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer said that on Sept. 5, Milliken and his spouse and codefendant in the case, Aaron Waters-Milliken, had a 14-year-old spend the night at their residence in Shinglehouse. They were drinking alcohol, then all three went to sleep in the same bed with the 14-year-old sleeping between the two adult men.
Jason Milliken had sexual contact with the teen, which exposed the teen to a communicable disease; the teen takes medication to protect himself from getting the illness and must undergo testing for several years, according to Shaffer.
Shaffer noted the plea agreement calls for a prison sentence of 10-20 years, followed by three years of consecutive probation, which she explained is the maximum sentence allowable. Also, Milliken will have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime and undergo a sexually violent predator evaluation.
Milliken will be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 29.
Meanwhile, Aaron Waters-Milliken, who pleaded guilty Dec. 3 to similar allegations, will be sentenced March 18.