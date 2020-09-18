SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. — The husband of a man arraigned last week on rape allegations was sent to McKean County Jail on sexual assault charges following an arraignment on Thursday.
Jason Michael Milliken, 42, of Bells Run Road, Shinglehouse, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 16, a first-degree felony; sexual assault, a second-degree felony; two counts of corruption of minors, third-degree felonies; and several related misdemeanor charges.
According to the criminal complaints for Milliken and his husband, Aaron Waters-Milliken, 42, a juvenile male reported he had been sexually assaulted on Sept. 5.
Milliken was arraigned Thursday before District Judge Bill Todd and remanded to jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 5 before Todd.
Waters-Milliken is also in jail in lieu of $200,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 21 before Todd. He is facing charges including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault and more.