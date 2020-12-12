COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A Sweden Township man was Potter County Jail after a drug bust relating to LSD and methamphetamine.
Randy Lane, 39, of 1350 Brooklyn Road, is charged in two cases with felony drug offenses.
According to Potter County District Attorney Andy J. Watson, on Nov. 30, the Potter County East Drug Task Force used a confidential informant to purchase a “half sheet,” or approximately 50 hits, of LSD from Lane.
On Dec. 8, the same informant delivered $700 to Lane for him to purchase meth for him. That same day, Lane delivered one gram of meth to the informant. On Dec. 9, the informant met with Lane again, and he delivered “almost a half-ounce of methamphetamine to the CI,” Watson explained.
The Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Lane’s residence and found meth, drug paraphernalia and approximately $150 of the buy money from the informant, Watson said.
The charges filed so far include four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, felonies; two counts of criminal use of a communication facilities, third-degree felonies; and two counts each of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors.
Watson said his office “anticipates approving additional charges against Lane for the delivery on December 9,” which will be as follows: delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, and criminal conspiracy for delivery of a controlled substance. Lane is currently in the Potter County Jail on $100,000 bail and is pending a preliminary hearing.
Watson said the investigation by himself and members of the East Drug Task Force, including Potter County Detective Jacob Rothermel, is a result of weeks of planning and hard work.
Watson thanked the local task force members for their dedication and hard work, and added, “The district attorney and the East Drug Task Force will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute individuals who are dealing and abusing controlled substances in Potter County.”
Anyone who has information regarding suspected illegal drug activity in Potter County can contact Watson at 814-274-9450 or Rothermel, at 814-274-8290 ext. 650.